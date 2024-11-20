KI Awards $40,000 of Furniture to Winning Educators in Third Annual Classroom Furniture Giveaway

GREEN BAY, Wis., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KI is thrilled to announce the four winners of its third annual classroom furniture giveaway for K-12 educators. After 111,000 votes narrowed down the pool of 12 finalists, four lucky educators will get to see their classroom or school library designs come to life with KI furniture of their choosing.

The giveaway winners are Anna Zibro of Rensselaer Park Elementary School in Troy, New York; Jennifer Childers of Kellyville Academy Alternative Education School in Kellyville, Oklahoma; Melissa Weiner of Woodway Elementary School in Fort Worth, Texas; and Jenann Elias of Moore Middle School in Redlands, California.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Anna, Jennifer, Melissa, and Jenann," said Bryan Ballegeer, vice president of education markets at KI. "Each of our winners demonstrates a deep commitment to understanding their students' perspectives, meeting their individual needs, and supporting their learning journeys. We're thrilled to help make these inspiring designs a reality."

Entrants in the giveaway used KI's Classroom Planner tool to design their ideal learning space:

  • For her third grade classroom, Ms. Zibro designed a space with different zones to support various activities and meet students' different learning styles, abilities, and social-emotional needs.
  • For her high school classroom, Mrs. Childers created a versatile space that embraces color theory and tactile learning so students can easily switch between arts, sciences, and learning life skills.
  • For her special education classroom, Ms. Weiner designed a vibrant, inclusive space to accommodate students with different learning and mobility needs and support independent, group, and pre-vocational learning.
  • For her library media center, Ms. Elias created a modern hub with an adaptable layout to support student autonomy, creativity, and collaboration -- as well as larger groups and hands-on programming.

Eight runners-up will each receive 20 Ruckus whiteboards. The winners' installations will take place in the coming months.

Additional details can be found at ki.com/giveaway.

About KI
KI manufactures innovative furniture solutions for education, healthcare, government, and corporate markets. The employee-owned company is headquartered in Green Bay, Wis. and operates sales offices and manufacturing facilities in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. KI adapts products and service solutions to the specific needs of each customer through its unique design and manufacturing philosophy. For more information, visit ki.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Cooper Rumrill
[email protected]
(202) 980-4968

SOURCE KI

