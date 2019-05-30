Ki Group USA launches multi-market focused vapor device
The Kí was designed to process Nicotine, CBD and THC liquids
May 30, 2019, 09:17 ET
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ki Group USA is pleased to announce the official launch of Kí, a superior small-format vapor delivery device designed to process Nicotine e-liquids, CBD oils, and THC oils. The Kí is the first of its kind in terms of being universal and applicable to three different types of vapeable liquids that are made up of unique formulations and viscosities from three different industries. With Kí, you can break barriers and expand your horizons. The Kí platform offers the consumer a new convenience and product cross-over functionality that is unmatched.
Kí Group is an organization driven by innovation, performance, and quality. Our passion for originality and exclusiveness fuels our mission of building a vapor delivery system with unmatched capabilities, versatility, and mass appeal. The Kí platform is creating a new class of expectations — while establishing the future of vapor experiences worldwide. The Kí brand is about freedom; the freedom to explore, experience and enhance.
"The Kí platform offers flexibility and diversity — it's the way forward. Kí unlocks previous market limitations. Multi-use and Multi-market delivery systems are the future," said Gary John, CEO of Ki Group USA. "We are hyper-focused on superior technology, advanced vapor hardware, and world-class premium liquids and oils. Our goal is to partner with established and trusted brands within the Nicotine, CBD, and THC product categories. Under these partnerships, we will collaborate on and introduce carefully selected co-branded Kí pre-filled pods in conjunction with our co-brand partners in each respective product category."
At scale, the Kí co-branded pod approach will offer Kí users a wide range of carefully selected high-quality liquids; delivering options and choices that meet the needs of a broad and diverse consumer base around the world, available through an extensive network of sales channels. Additionally, and in select markets, Kí will introduce Kí branded pre-filled pods with an offering of premium Nicotine, CBD and THC liquids.
"The Kí battery offers 2 X the battery power compared to leading brands, the Kí pod has 2 X more liquid capacity than leading brands per pod and the Kí contains an advanced internal heating element with multi-viscosity processing power," said Mr. John.
The Kí product is currently distributed throughout the Canadian Nicotine market and the USA CBD market. Kí is releasing Nicotine Pods throughout the European Union this summer. Additional markets and Kí products to release in the fall.
About Ki Group USA
Kí Group is an organization driven by innovation, performance, and quality. Our passion for originality and exclusiveness fuels our mission of building a vapor delivery system with unmatched capabilities, versatility, and mass appeal. The Kí platform is creating a new class of expectations — while establishing the future of vapor experiences worldwide. Visit us online, www.kivapor.com
Ki Group USA Media Contact:
Gary John
CEO
Ki Group USA
951-710-0772
gary.john@kivapor.com
SOURCE Ki Group USA
Share this article