KI Introduces the Tributaire Collection

22 Feb, 2024, 08:34 ET

GREEN BAY, Wis., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KI is proud to announce Tributaire, its most expansive collection to date. Tributaire offers a comprehensive array of elegant tables, lecterns, screens, and storage solutions that blend practical utility with visual allure in workplace and educational environments.

"The Tributaire collection is a masterpiece of versatility," said Melissa Jorgenson, product marketing manager at KI. "Intuitive and easy-to-use, Tributaire offers a range of product sizes, shapes, and styles to serve multifunctional spaces while creating a cohesive aesthetic with refined cast aluminum details."

The Tributaire collection offers the following:

  • Tables, including training tables, café tables, conference tables, occasional tables, post-leg tables, and C-Leg tables. Choose a fixed or nesting top as well as a fixed or height-adjustable base. Models can be outfitted with power modules.
  • Lecterns feature articulating tops that supports user preferences in any presentation or educational setting. Lecterns are available in fixed or height-adjustable models. Other options include modesty panels, a storage cabinet, and power modules.
  • Storage, including credenzas, storage screens, and monitor stands that support presentations and collaborative work. Monitor stands can be specified with ganging doors to conjoin with certain Tributaire tables for tech-integrated meeting spaces.
  • Nesting screens available in five widths, three heights, and four material options. Available on casters or glides.

"This collection was inspired by the flowing waters of tributaries and streams, which are visually represented in Tributaire's signature cast aluminum leg," said Shawn Barrett, president at Barrettype and designer of the Tributaire collection. "I strive for a dynamic simplicity in my designs. Tributaire's height-adjustable and space-saving nesting features embody this design philosophy."

Tributaire reflects KI's commitment to sustainability through its eco-friendly design, manufacturing, and material selection. To learn more about Tributaire and visualize different design combinations, use our See It Spec It tool or visit ki.com/tributaire.

About KI
KI manufactures innovative furniture and architectural wall system solutions for education, healthcare, government and corporate markets. The employee-owned company is headquartered in Green Bay, Wis. and operates sales offices and manufacturing facilities in the United States, Canada, Latin America and Europe. KI tailors products and service solutions to the specific needs of each customer through its unique design and manufacturing philosophy. For more information, visit www.ki.com.

