Kia Accelerates Popularization of EVs with Reveal of EV5 and Two Concept Models at Kia EV Day

News provided by

Kia Corporation

12 Oct, 2023, 03:00 ET

  • Kia presents global EV strategy at 'EV Day', set to be held annually
  • Acceleration of 'EV revolution' with expanded EV model line-up and charging infrastructure growth
  • Kia unveils three new small- to medium-sized electric models
  • The Kia EV5: Production electric compact SUV designed to meet needs of millennial families
  • The Kia Concept EV3: Kia's vision for an electric compact SUV that's both practical and joyful to drive
  • The Kia Concept EV4: Redefines the electric sedan shaped by 'Opposites United' design philosophy
  • Kia to elevate customer experience with integrated app, offline hubs, and generative AI technology

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Corporation has today unveiled three new small- to medium-sized electric models at the brand's annual Kia EV Day in Korea, reaffirming its global strategy to lead and accelerate the 'EV revolution'.

Continue Reading
Kia Accelerates Popularization of EVs with Reveal of EV5 and Two Concept Models at Kia EV Day
Kia Accelerates Popularization of EVs with Reveal of EV5 and Two Concept Models at Kia EV Day

The brand presented its vision of 'EVs for all' and strategy to expand its EV model line-up significantly and rapidly. Having successfully established itself as an EV brand with the launch of the EV6 and EV9, Kia illustrated how it is broadening its line-up further with three new small- to medium-sized electric models that offer more people greater options and access to EVs.

The presentation featured the debut of the EV5, a compact electric SUV for millennial families, and the introduction of two concept models. The Kia Concept EV3 aims to deliver the Kia EV9's benefits in a compact SUV, while the Kia Concept EV4 reimagines electric sedans with striking design. The event also showcased Kia's EV strategy, aimed at improving customer convenience, reliability, and addressing common concerns, including charging infrastructure.

"Kia is keenly focused on providing solutions to the concerns that continue to cause hesitation when it comes to making an EV purchase. We will meet customer expectations by offering a full line-up of EVs at various price points and improve charging infrastructure availability," Ho Sung Song, President and CEO, said.

"As a sustainable mobility solutions provider, Kia's transition to electric vehicles is a must, not an option. By developing advanced EV technology, bold design, and intuitive services, and applying them to our entire EV line-up, our ultimate aim is to provide Kia's unique value to as many people as possible. The acceleration towards electrification begins now."

To read the full release, visit: www.kianewscenter.com/

SOURCE Kia Corporation

Also from this source

Kia partner, The Ocean Cleanup, delivers record 55-ton ocean plastic haul

Kia partner, The Ocean Cleanup, delivers record 55-ton ocean plastic haul

Kia plans to use recycled plastic from a 55-ton haul recently reclaimed from the Pacific Ocean in its new EV models. The record-breaking amount of...
Kia's EV9 electric SUV brings space, comfort and adventure to every journey

Kia's EV9 electric SUV brings space, comfort and adventure to every journey

From the very first sketch to the moment the first model rolls off the production line, the new Kia EV9 electric SUV has been created to deliver new...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.