IRVINE, Calif., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kia America announced pricing on the 2025 Sportage SUV. This year's Sportage will arrive with mindful improvements to styling and packaging. Pricing includes ICE, Hybrid (HEV) and Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) models:

Kia America Announces 2025 Sportage Pricing

Trim Levels/Pricing – MSRP1 (excludes $1,375 destination)

Sportage LX FWD $27,190 Sportage EX FWD $29,290 Sportage SX FWD $32,790 Sportage SX-Prestige FWD $34,790 Sportage LX AWD $28,990 Sportage EX AWD $31,090 Sportage X-Line AWD $32,090 Sportage X-Pro AWD $36,290 Sportage SX-Prestige AWD $36,590 Sportage X-Pro Prestige AWD $38,090 Sportage HEV LX FWD $28,590 Sportage HEV LX AWD $30,390 Sportage HEV EX AWD $32,390 Sportage HEV SX- Prestige AWD $37,590 Sportage PHEV X-Line AWD $39,690 Sportage PHEV X-Line Prestige AWD $44,190

New for model year 2025, the EX trim will offer a Premium Package and the popular X-Line and X-Pro trims will add a dark themed exterior design enhancement. Specific trim updates are as follows:

EX Trim New Available Premium Package Panoramic Sunroof Smart Power Liftgate

X-Line and X-Pro (standard dark themed enhancements) Gloss black front and rear bumper treatment, plus side sills Gloss black alloy wheels (X-Line only) Black badging



With an extensive list of standard features, including ten collision avoidance and driver assist features, the 2025 Sportage will also continue to offer unrivaled roominess with class-leading cargo room2 and rear seat legroom.3

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The 2025 or newer EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options, and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

2 Class-leading comparison based on publicly available data regarding cargo room behind the second row of seats in 2024 Sub-Compact SUVs as of June 2024. Sub-Compact SUV class as defined by Kia segmentation.

3 Class-leading comparison based on publicly available data regarding second row legroom in 2024 Sub-Compact SUVs as of June 2024. Sub-Compact SUV class as defined by Kia segmentation.

SOURCE Kia America