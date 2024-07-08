Kia America Announces 2025 Sportage Pricing

Jul 08, 2024, 09:00 ET
IRVINE, Calif., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kia America announced pricing on the 2025 Sportage SUV. This year's Sportage will arrive with mindful improvements to styling and packaging. Pricing includes ICE, Hybrid (HEV) and Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) models:
|
Trim Levels/Pricing – MSRP1
(excludes $1,375 destination)
|
Sportage LX FWD
|
$27,190
|
Sportage EX FWD
|
$29,290
|
Sportage SX FWD
|
$32,790
|
Sportage SX-Prestige FWD
|
$34,790
|
Sportage LX AWD
|
$28,990
|
Sportage EX AWD
|
$31,090
|
Sportage X-Line AWD
|
$32,090
|
Sportage X-Pro AWD
|
$36,290
|
Sportage SX-Prestige AWD
|
$36,590
|
Sportage X-Pro Prestige AWD
|
$38,090
|
Sportage HEV LX FWD
|
$28,590
|
Sportage HEV LX AWD
|
$30,390
|
Sportage HEV EX AWD
|
$32,390
|
Sportage HEV SX- Prestige AWD
|
$37,590
|
Sportage PHEV X-Line AWD
|
$39,690
|
Sportage PHEV X-Line Prestige AWD
|
$44,190
New for model year 2025, the EX trim will offer a Premium Package and the popular X-Line and X-Pro trims will add a dark themed exterior design enhancement. Specific trim updates are as follows:
- EX Trim
- New Available Premium Package
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Smart Power Liftgate
- New Available Premium Package
- X-Line and X-Pro (standard dark themed enhancements)
- Gloss black front and rear bumper treatment, plus side sills
- Gloss black alloy wheels (X-Line only)
- Black badging
With an extensive list of standard features, including ten collision avoidance and driver assist features, the 2025 Sportage will also continue to offer unrivaled roominess with class-leading cargo room2 and rear seat legroom.3
Kia America – about us
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com.
* The 2025 or newer EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options, and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.
2 Class-leading comparison based on publicly available data regarding cargo room behind the second row of seats in 2024 Sub-Compact SUVs as of June 2024. Sub-Compact SUV class as defined by Kia segmentation.
3 Class-leading comparison based on publicly available data regarding second row legroom in 2024 Sub-Compact SUVs as of June 2024. Sub-Compact SUV class as defined by Kia segmentation.
