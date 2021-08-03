Kia America Announces Highest July Sales In Company History

Fast Growing Brand Delivers Fifth Consecutive Monthly Sales Record

Kia America

Aug 03, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced record July sales of 70,099 units. Following the company's best first-half year sales in history (Jan-Jun 2021), the month of July was punctuated by best-ever sales for Carnival MPV and best July performances from K5, Sportage and Telluride. July sales were up 34-percent year-over-year. Carnival MPV posted its fourth consecutive month-over-month increase, marking the model's highest monthly sales performance since it was introduced.

"Kia continues to build on the momentum from our record breaking first-half by setting yet another record" said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America. "Kia sold more than 74-percent of our available inventory in July as compared to 34-percent during the same period last year, a solid reflection of the strong consumer interest in the brand."

Complementing July's record-breaking sales, Kia was also recognized with prestigious industry awards and accolades, including:

  • The 2022 Stinger sports sedan was awarded the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) award
  • K5 was named the most satisfying premium midsize car and Telluride the most satisfying Large Crossover SUV by AutoPacific in the 2021 Vehicle Satisfaction Awards. Winning vehicles are chosen based on objectively measuring owner satisfaction regarding 36 individual model attributes ranging from driving performance and features usability to seating comfort and interior design

Kia America - about us
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.comTo receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

MONTH OF JULY

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2021

2020

2021

2020

Rio

3,297

2,056

19,970

13,803

Forte

12,423

7,410

74,582

46,854

K5/Optima

9,233

6,217

60,353

45,042

Cadenza

8

100

233

770

Stinger

1,419

1,427

7,917

7,778

K900

2

25

72

150

Soul

7,838

7,622

46,618

41,663

Niro

2,648

1,307

14,465

9,559

Seltos

4,412

4,504

36,597

18,582

Sportage

10,626

7,945

64,000

47,563

Sorento

5,750

8,008

54,063

45,804

Telluride

8,661

4,822

54,099

30,198

Sedona/Carnival

3,782

1,036

15,641

8,050

Total

70,099

52,479

448,610

315,816

