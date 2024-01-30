KIA AMERICA ANNOUNCES PRICING FOR 2024 SORENTO SUV

  • Sorento has starting MSRP of $31,9901
  • Confident facelifted exterior design features boxy, upright hood and a bolder character drawn from Telluride
  • Tech-savvy and futuristic cabin elevates interior with available panoramic curved display and digital rear view mirror
  • Newly added Sorento X-Pro is ready with increased towing capacity and off-road hardware including unique 17-inch wheels and all-terrain tires
  • Electrified versions – HEV and PHEV – expected later in 2024

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America has announced pricing by vehicle trim for the enhanced 2024 Sorento SUV (MSRP excludes destination charges of $1,375):

Model

MSRP

Sorento LX (FWD)

$31,990

Sorento S (FWD)

$34,390

Sorento EX (FWD)

$37,990

Sorento SX (FWD)

$41,690

Sorento S (AWD)

Sorento X-Line EX (AWD)

Sorento X-Line SX (AWD)

Sorento X-Line SX Prestige (AWD)

Sorento X-Pro SX Prestige (AWD)

$36,390

$41,690

$43,490

$46,390

$47,390
Kia America announces pricing for 2024 Sorento SUV.

The refreshed 2024 Kia Sorento exudes a confident exterior redesign, an uplevel premium interior with next-generation technology, and a newly added X-Pro variant geared up for more thrilling outdoor excursions, featuring increased towing capacity and all-terrain tires. The facelifted Sorento draws from its Telluride family lineage by featuring new standard vertically stacked LED headlights that flank a new wide upright grille and rest upon a more squared off bumper fascia below.  All of which is complimented by distinctive new amber daytime running headlights that are capped off with an all-new hood design.  On the inside, the 2024 Sorento includes a new dash design, more premium seat stitch designs, and a host of technologies, including:

Connectivity and Convenience

  • Panoramic curved 12.3-inch dual-display screens available
  • Digital Rear View Mirror available
  • Digital Key 22 available
  • Standard Wi-Fi Hotspot3
  • Over-the-air (OTA) updates for infotainment system4 available

Enhanced Safety

  • Standard Rear Side Airbags
  • Parking Distance Warning – Side5 available

Advanced Driver Assistance Features

  • Standard Enhanced Auto Emergency Braking w/Junction Crossing6
  • Evasive Steering Assist available6
  • Highway Driving Assist 26 available7

There are also four new colors available: Midnight Lake Blue, Dawning Red, Jungle Green and Road Rider Brown.  For the X-Line and X-Pro, Olive Brown and Sage Green leather seat trim is available.

Assembly of the gasoline-powered Sorento continues at Kia's state-of-the-art facility in West Point, Ga. Sorento HEV and PHEV models are expected later in the year as 2025 models and will be assembled in South Korea.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.comTo receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, registration, license fees, options and retailer charges.  Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.
2 Kia Digital Key 2 requires an eligible Kia Connect subscription and a compatible smart device with an active data plan. Normal cellular service rates may apply when using a smart device.
3 Wi-Fi Hotspot requires enrollment in Kia Connect. Trial or paid subscription data plan required. Wi-Fi Hotspot services require vehicle cellular connectivity and availability of vehicle GPS signal; certain services may collect location information. Wi-Fi Hotspot available only in the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia. Wi-Fi Hotspot may be unavailable for model year 2022 and newer vehicles that are purchased or sold in Massachusetts.
4 Over-the-Air features and updates may require an additional cost and may vary by model, model year, and trim level. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. Kia Connect subscription is required and Kia Connect terms and conditions apply
5 When engaged, Parking Distance Warning is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.
6 When engaged, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects in front of vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.
7 When engaged, Highway Driving Assist 2 is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution.

SOURCE Kia America

