KIA AMERICA DONATES $250,000 TO AMERICAN RED CROSS

IRVINE, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America is proud to announce a $250,000 donation to the American Red Cross to support emergency disaster relief and recovery efforts in response to the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl in the U.S. This contribution underscores Kia's commitment to provide assistance to communities in need and help rebuild the lives affected by natural disasters.

Hurricane Beryl, which recently swept through Houston and surrounding areas, caused significant damage and displaced thousands of residents and left more than 2.2 million people without power. The funds donated by Kia America will aid the Red Cross in delivering vital resources, including emergency shelter, food, water, and health support to those impacted by the hurricane.

"Natural disasters like Hurricane Beryl remind us of the importance of solidarity and prompt action," said SeungKyu (Sean) Yoon, President and CEO of Kia America. "Kia America is dedicated to standing by the communities where our customers and their families live and work. We are committed to helping the greater Houston community rebuild and recover, and we are grateful to the American Red Cross for their unwavering dedication to providing life-saving services during these challenging times."

"Thanks to Kia's generous donation, the Red Cross and our partners are on the ground supporting those in need after Hurricane Beryl," said Sean Mahoney, chief executive officer at the American Red Cross Southern California Region. "We are grateful for partners like Kia as we work together to provide help and hope for communities as they begin their path to recovery."

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood supply; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

These latest donations are aligned with Kia's "Accelerate the Good" charitable initiative, which has provided more than $30 million to those in need since 2019. In addition to the donations to the American Red Cross, Kia has made donations to causes that include treating childhood illness, helping to fight hunger and homelessness, relief for victims of natural disasters, and aid for military families.

