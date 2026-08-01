75,857 total units is the best July performance in company history, up 7 percent year-over-year

Sales through Kia retailers increased 8 percent year-over-year

Sportage, Carnival, Telluride, Seltos and K4 along with the hybrid variants of Sportage, Sorento and Carnival achieved best-ever July sales

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its best-ever first-half sales performance, Kia America posted another record in July with 75,857 units sold, a 7 percent increase over the same period last year. Sales through Kia retailers also set a new July record, up 8 percent year-over-year. With 506,584 units sold through July – a 4 percent increase over the same period last year – Kia is on track to set its fourth consecutive annual sales record.

Kia America Posts Record July Sales

Six of Kia's key models also achieved new July sales record, including – Sportage hybrid (+ 76 percent); Seltos (+61 percent); Carnival hybrid (+16 percent); Sorento hybrid (+16 percent); Telluride (+13 percent); and K4 (+8 percent). In addition, sales of Kia's electrified lineup contributed to the brand's record-breaking July performance with hybrid models increasing 108 percent and the broader electrified lineup increasing 52 percent year-over-year.

"Kia's momentum continues to increase as we see widespread interest in a variety of models across our entire lineup, from sedans to SUVs, to hybrids and all-electric powertrains," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "Our ability to continue setting records despite a tepid industry reflects the strength of our product lineup and sustained consumer demand. With the all-new Seltos now in showrooms, continued high consumer interest in the redesigned Telluride, and the launch of the all-new, all-electric and affordable EV3 later this year, Kia is poised to continue setting records throughout the second half."

`In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America also made additional announcements, including:

In mid-July, representatives from national and automotive media outlets were introduced to the all-new 2027 Kia Seltos in Newport Beach. Seltos has been redesigned for drivers whose days can begin with a commute and end with an adventure. The second-generation Seltos delivers enhanced capability, elevated comfort and intuitive technology in a confident, right-sized SUV package.

The 2027 Telluride was also recognized as one of Newsweek's "Best New SUVs" in its 2026 Readers' Choice TM Awards. The honor was determined through a four-week public voting period in which Newsweek readers selected the vehicles that stood out for their quality, performance and overall ownership experience.

Awards. The honor was determined through a four-week public voting period in which Newsweek readers selected the vehicles that stood out for their quality, performance and overall ownership experience. Kia America announced that the company and its nationwide network of retailers raised more than $4.7 million to support nonprofit organizations across the United States in 2025 through the brand's fifth annual "Accelerate the Good" Dealer Match program. The total includes donations of more than $1.5 million each to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® and No Kid Hungry while also providing critical funding to organizations focused on children's health, hunger relief, veterans, disaster response and community well-being.



MONTH OF JULY YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2026 2025 2026 2025 EV9 1,650 1,737 8,685 6,675 EV6 674 1,290 4,717 7,165 K4/Forte 12,094 11,188 85,673 86,723 K5 6,694 5,879 45,088 40,444 Soul 0 4,665 3,480 30,791 Niro 1,722 2,751 15,489 14,539 Seltos 8,807 4,917 41,311 29,856 Sportage 16,083 14,392 110,990 101,564 Sorento 9,038 7,965 58,386 58,884 Telluride 11,816 10,411 85,418 71,913 Carnival 7,279 5,928 47,347 39,080 Total 75,857 71,123 506,584 487,634

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2026. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

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* The 2026 and 2027 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excluding PHEV model), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia America