Sportage Hybrid adds new front-wheel drive trims to enhance its appeal

Pricing starts at $30,5901 MSRP for Sportage Hybrid and $40,5901 MSRP for Sportage Plug-in Hybrid (plus $1,495 destination)

IRVINE, Calif., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America is pleased to announce pricing for the 2027 Sportage turbo hybrid (HEV) and plug-in turbo hybrid (PHEV) models. New for the model year, Sportage HEV expands its offering with the addition of front-wheel drive (FWD) on S and EX trims to enhance its appeal in an evolving competitive market teeming with consumers who prioritize fuel efficiency along with upgraded daily comfort and class-up conveniences. It also now delivers a more accessible entry point for hybrid customers. Meanwhile, the Sportage PHEV, a strong contender in the small CUV plug-in hybrid market, returns for the 2027 model year unchanged.

Kia Announces Pricing for 2027 Sportage Hybrid and Sportage Plug-In Hybrid Kia Announces Pricing for 2027 Sportage Hybrid and Sportage Plug-In Hybrid

In addition to Sportage HEV's newfound FWD availability, a new Technology Package will be offered on HEV X-Line to further enhance its competitiveness. Similar to Sportage gas powered X-Line models, the HEV X-Line with Tech Package will include these popular features:

360° Surround View 2 and Blind-Spot View Monitor 3

and Blind-Spot View Monitor 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and Navigation

Harman-Kardon 4 Premium Audio and driver's memory seat

Premium Audio and driver's memory seat Parking Collision Avoidance Assist-Reverse 5 and side parking sensors

and side parking sensors Highway Drive Assist6 and LED fog lights

The 2027 Sportage HEV will now be dual sourced and will include assembly at the new HMGMA Metaplant in Savannah, Georgia. MSRP for the 2027 Sportage HEV and PHEV models is as follows:

Pricing – MSRP (excludes $1,495 destination)1

Sportage HEV LX FWD $30,590 Sportage HEV S FWD $31,290 Sportage HEV S AWD $32,890 Sportage HEV EX FWD $32,290 Sportage HEV EX AWD $33,890 Sportage HEV X-Line AWD $35,790 Sportage HEV SX-Prestige AWD $40,690



Sportage PHEV X-Line AWD $40,590 Sportage PHEV X-Line Prestige AWD $47,390

Click below for more information about the 2027 Sportage HEV model:

Click below for more information about the 2027 Sportage PHEV model:

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2026. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert

* The 2026 and 2027 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excluding PHEV model), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.















1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary. 2 When engaged, Surround View Monitor is not a substitute for safe driving and may not display all objects around vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution 3 When engaged, Blind-Spot View Monitor is not a substitute for safe driving and may not display all objects around vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution. 4 harman/kardon is a registered trademark of Harman International Industries, Inc. 5 When engaged, Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist-Reverse is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects behind the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution. 6 When engaged, Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution.

SOURCE Kia America