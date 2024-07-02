KIA AMERICA RECORDS HIGHEST FIRST-HALF EV SALES IN COMPANY HISTORY

Kia America

Jul 02, 2024, 03:25 ET

  • Second-best first-half sales on record
  • Carnival, Forte, Sportage and Seltos achieve largest first-half sales in history

IRVINE, Calif., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America delivered highest first-half EV sales in company history. Kia also marked the second-best first-half total sales. The brand's best-selling models through the first half of 2024 were the Sportage SUV and Forte sedan.

Kia America sold more than 5,000 all-electric vehicles for the third consecutive month and 29,392 total EVs through the first-half, resulting 112-percent growth year-over-year and indicating strong EV sales growth momentum for the company.

Four Kia models – Carnival (+18-percent), Forte (+13-percent), Sportage (+11-percent) and Seltos (+1-percent) – set new first-half sales records.

"Kia's leadership as a sustainable mobility solutions provider and our growing selection of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric utility vehicles are delivering one of the most balanced lineups in the industry," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "With the first-ever hybrid Carnival MPV arriving soon and a growing supply of the updated K5 sedan, Kia continues to provide customers with award-winning choices, and we anticipate consumer demand and Kia showroom traffic to further increase during the second half of the year." 

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives, including:

  • Kia participated in Electrify Expo Long Beach where the brand displayed the all-electric EV6 and EV9 models. In addition, attendees were able to participate in a ride-and-drive to experience the EV6 and EV9 vehicles for themselves.
  • Durham, North Carolina, was selected as the headquarters for IONNA, the charging network founded by a coalition of the world's top automakers: in addition to Kia, BMW, GM, Honda, Hyundai, MB, and Stellantis.

MONTH OF JUNE

YEAR TO DATE

Model

2024

2023

2024

2023

EV9

1,905

0

9,671

0

EV6

2,171

1,458

10,941

8,328

Rio

2

2,180

1,916

14,196

Forte

11,358

10,330

70,473

62,061

K5

3,771

6,072

12,807

30,897

Stinger

0

642

0

4,554

Soul

4,565

5,202

28,465

34,747

Niro

3,381

3,165

18,102

19,325

Seltos

5,871

5,652

32,786

32,423

Sportage

13,316

13,917

79,853

71,889

Sorento

6,925

7,912

46,663

42,807

Telluride

8,858

9,534

53,700

55,284

Carnival

3,806

4,431

21,083

17,822

Total

65,929

70,495

386,460

394,333

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*. 

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert. 

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

