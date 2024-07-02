Second-best first-half sales on record

Carnival, Forte, Sportage and Seltos achieve largest first-half sales in history

IRVINE, Calif., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America delivered highest first-half EV sales in company history. Kia also marked the second-best first-half total sales. The brand's best-selling models through the first half of 2024 were the Sportage SUV and Forte sedan.

Kia America sold more than 5,000 all-electric vehicles for the third consecutive month and 29,392 total EVs through the first-half, resulting 112-percent growth year-over-year and indicating strong EV sales growth momentum for the company.

KIA AMERICA RECORDS HIGHEST FIRST-HALF EV SALES IN COMPANY HISTORY

Four Kia models – Carnival (+18-percent), Forte (+13-percent), Sportage (+11-percent) and Seltos (+1-percent) – set new first-half sales records.

"Kia's leadership as a sustainable mobility solutions provider and our growing selection of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric utility vehicles are delivering one of the most balanced lineups in the industry," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "With the first-ever hybrid Carnival MPV arriving soon and a growing supply of the updated K5 sedan, Kia continues to provide customers with award-winning choices, and we anticipate consumer demand and Kia showroom traffic to further increase during the second half of the year."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives, including:

Kia participated in Electrify Expo Long Beach where the brand displayed the all-electric EV6 and EV9 models. In addition, attendees were able to participate in a ride-and-drive to experience the EV6 and EV9 vehicles for themselves.

Durham, North Carolina , was selected as the headquarters for IONNA, the charging network founded by a coalition of the world's top automakers: in addition to Kia, BMW, GM, Honda, Hyundai, MB, and Stellantis.



MONTH OF JUNE YEAR TO DATE Model 2024 2023 2024 2023 EV9 1,905 0 9,671 0 EV6 2,171 1,458 10,941 8,328 Rio 2 2,180 1,916 14,196 Forte 11,358 10,330 70,473 62,061 K5 3,771 6,072 12,807 30,897 Stinger 0 642 0 4,554 Soul 4,565 5,202 28,465 34,747 Niro 3,381 3,165 18,102 19,325 Seltos 5,871 5,652 32,786 32,423 Sportage 13,316 13,917 79,853 71,889 Sorento 6,925 7,912 46,663 42,807 Telluride 8,858 9,534 53,700 55,284 Carnival 3,806 4,431 21,083 17,822 Total 65,929 70,495 386,460 394,333

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia America