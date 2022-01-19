KIA AMERICA RETURNS TO SUPER BOWL LVI

News provided by

Kia Motors America

Jan 19, 2022, 09:00 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America will return to the Super Bowl in 2022 with a 60-second spot designed to build on the brand's established Super Bowl presence, including our recent three-year sponsorship of the USA Today AdMeter. This will be Kia's 13th big game ad, with previous spots highlighting the brand's "Accelerate The Good" charitable initiatives, including the "Great Unknowns Scholarship" which provided educational assistance for students in need looking to complete higher education and the "Yards for Homelessness" initiative which provides resources to the homeless youth population throughout the U.S.

Kia America Returns to Super Bowl LVI
Kia America Returns to Super Bowl LVI

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.comTo receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

SOURCE Kia Motors America

Also from this source

Kia America Delivers The Future At The Los Angeles Auto Show...

Electrificado y listo para la aventura: el Sorento PHEV 2022 se...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics