Third year of Kia's "Accelerate the Good" Dealer Match program increased overall donations by 20 percent over last year

Program supported St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, No Kid Hungry, Covenant House and The American Red Cross, Among Others

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced the third year of the automaker's "Accelerate the Good" Dealer Match program which raised more than $4.5 million for non-profits nationwide in 2023, 20 percent more than the program raised last year. Kia and its nationwide network of dealers selected charities across the U.S., including organizations that help treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases; help end childhood hunger; provide shelter for youth facing homelessness; provide natural disaster relief for recovering communities; offer support for military families; help shelter animals find forever homes and assist with environmental cleanup projects nationwide.

Kia America’s “Accelerate the Good” Dealer Match Program Raises More Than $4.5 Million for Non-profits Nationwide

"At Kia America, we believe in helping those in need and giving back to the local communities in which we live and work, and our retailers across the country share those same important core values. We are proud that our donations increased as it allowed us to provide even more assistance to those effected by a wide variety of issues from childhood cancers, to homelessness and hunger, to natural disaster relief and environmental causes," said SeungKyu (Sean) Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America.

Donations were provided to the following organizations:

American Red Cross

Covenant House

National Geographic Society

Operation Homefront

Petfinder Foundation

Share our Strength's No Kid Hungry Campaign

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

Toys for Tots

In addition to the national donations, Kia supported several local charities across the U.S., such as children's hospitals and food banks. The latest donations are a further extension of Kia's "Accelerate the Good" charitable initiative, which has provided more than $30 million to those in need since 2019 and which also includes dozens of employee volunteer projects with nonprofit partners, including beach clean-ups, coat drives, sorting at food pantries, and creating art kits for children's hospitals. In addition to the dealer match donations, Kia has made donations to establish scholarships for students in need looking to pursue their dreams of higher education as well as grants to budding scientists and researchers working on environmental conservation programs including global ocean cleanup initiatives and animal welfare organizations.

