KIA AMERICA'S ERIC WATSON NAMED A 2023 ALL-STAR BY AUTOMOTIVE NEWS

05 Dec, 2023

  • Eric Watson oversees national and regional sales operations in the United States where Kia set its seventh consecutive retail sales record in 2023
  • Fast-growing Kia has achieved 16 consecutive months of year-over-year growth and surpassed the brand's all-time total volume record in the U.S. in under 11 months

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America, was honored as an Automotive News All-Star for 2023. The Automotive News All-Stars recognition is an annual award honoring outstanding leaders in the automotive industry.

In his role, Watson oversees the company's national and regional sales operations throughout the United States. Kia's year-to-date sales in the U.S. have increased more than any other mainstream brand versus the same period in 2019 and the fast-growing brand surpassed its all-time U.S. annual record in November.

"I'm honored to be among the 2023 Automotive News All-Stars as both past and present recipients of this award represent the best of the best within the industry," said Watson. "I am dedicated to fostering relationships and creating an environment of collaboration, respect and professional excellence and I am lucky to be part of an organization that also holds those values in the same high regard. My colleagues at Kia America and throughout our nationwide network of dealer partners inspire and motivate me every day and I share this honor with them."

Kia America has achieved 16 consecutive months of year-over-year growth with average sales per dealer increasing by more than 30 percent and overall dealer profitability exceeding the mass market brand average for the past 30 months. In addition, Watson has helped facilitate Kia's transition from ICE models to electrified vehicles, which now account for 16-percent of Kia's sales mix.

Watson joined Kia in December 2017 as the Director of Field Operations and was named vice president of sales operations in January 2021. Prior to joining Kia, Eric held various leadership roles in sales and marketing with Ford, Jaguar Land Rover and Mazda.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*. 

* The Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.  

