KIA AMERICA'S PERCY VAUGHN TO BE HONORED WITH DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD FROM THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MINORITY AUTOMOBILE DEALERS

News provided by

Kia America

12 Oct, 2023, 10:04 ET

Kia's Director of Regional Operations has been a longtime advocate for advancing dealership ownership and employment opportunities

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America's Percy Vaughn is the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD) 2023 Distinguished Service award winner. The annual award recognizing an individual who advocates for diversity and inclusion in all aspects of the automotive industry will be presented tonight during NAMAD's annual conference in Miami.

"This award recognizes an individual's dedication to advocating for full inclusion of all ethnic minorities in all aspects of the automotive industry," said Damon Lester, Vice Chairman of NAMAD.  "Percy's tenure with Kia in consistently moving the needle to increase its Minority Dealer Network is a testament to his hard work and dedication."

Vaughn, who joined Kia in 1995 and opened the company's Southern Region office, oversees Kia's Southern Region operations which comprises 48 Kia team members and 211 Kia dealers. Accounting for nearly 30% of Kia's total sales in 2023, the Southern Region is Kia's number one volume region in the U.S. 

"I am honored and humbled by this recognition from my colleagues and friends at NAMAD, and I would like to thank Kia America for continuing to invest in U.S. jobs and manufacturing," said Vaughn. "Kia's growth in the U.S. is one of the auto industry's greatest success stories, and I am proud of the meaningful opportunities we have provided and will continue to provide to minority entrepreneurs and employees as Kia moves into a leadership role in sustainable mobility."

Kia America recently set a record for sales through the first nine months of the year with September 2023 marking the fast-growing brand's 14th consecutive month of year-over-year sales growth.

Kia America – about us
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*. 

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.  

SOURCE Kia America

Also from this source

KIA AMERICA ANUNCIA SU ESTRATEGIA DE PRECIOS Y EQUIPAMIENTO PARA EL EV SUV EV9 DEL 2024

KIA AMERICA ANUNCIA SU ESTRATEGIA DE PRECIOS Y EQUIPAMIENTO PARA EL EV SUV EV9 DEL 2024

Kia América anunció hoy el precio completo por versión del vehículo para el totalmente nuevo EV9 del 2024, el primer SUV EV de tres filas de la marca....
KIA AMERICA ANNOUNCES PRICING AND TRIM STRATEGY FOR 2024 EV9 EV SUV

KIA AMERICA ANNOUNCES PRICING AND TRIM STRATEGY FOR 2024 EV9 EV SUV

Kia America today announced full pricing by vehicle trim for the all-new 2024 EV9, the brand's first three-row SUV EV. 2024 EV9 MSRP (excludes...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Hispanic

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.