Kia among brands with most 2021 IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus and Top Safety Pick vehicles with eight awards.

"While we continue to raise the bar in terms of design, value, and technology, safety is always at the forefront," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia Motors America, Kia Motors North America. "These newest safety accolades validate our relentless pursuit of improvement and advancement, and are a complement to recent initial quality and dependability awards to solidify our position as a leader in mobility."

To qualify for a 2021 IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus, a vehicle must earn "Good" ratings in six crashworthiness tests – driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests – as well as an "Advanced" or "Superior" rating for vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention and come with standard "Acceptable" or "Good" rated headlights.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1447400/16317_2021_K5.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/812837/Kia_Motors_America_Logo.jpg



SOURCE Kia Motors America

Related Links

www.kia.com

