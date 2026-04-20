Kia and TotalEnergies Celebrate 15 Years of Global Collaboration with a Fourth Contract Renewal

SEOUL, South Korea, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Corporation and TotalEnergies Lubrifiants have renewed their global partnership for an additional 5-year term effective April 1st, 2026. The agreement builds on a 15-year collaboration dedicated to delivering high-quality lubricants across Kia's global network.

Under the renewed partnership, Kia dealerships worldwide* will continue to offer Quartz high-performance engine oils. The cooperation also leverages TotalEnergies' expertise in lubricant technology, marketing support and electric mobility solutions.

Dong-Hwan Hwang, Head of Ownership Customer Experience Design at Kia Corporation together with Elodie Luce, Vice President Automotive Business Unit at TotalEnergies Lubrifiants

"We are truly honored to extend our longstanding partnership with Kia as we embark on a fourth consecutive global term, continuing to build together a trusted collaboration dedicated to excellence and to creating meaningful value for customers worldwide," said Elodie Luce, Vice President Automotive Business Unit at TotalEnergies Lubrifiants. "This renewed commitment strengthens our ability to accelerate the development of cutting-edge lubricant solutions tailored to the rapidly evolving demands of modern powertrains, including the latest hybrid and electric technologies."

Dong-Hwan Hwang, Head of Ownership Management Subdivision at Kia Corporation, added, "TotalEnergies has been a valued partner for the past 15 years. The renewed agreement will enable us to explore new opportunities together, further enhancing the ownership experience for Kia drivers and improving service competitiveness in the changing market."

Beyond lubricants, this new chapter also opens avenues for deeper collaboration in electrification, mobility services, and sustainability—areas that reflect both companies' shared dedication to cleaner technologies, enhanced performance, and innovation that truly serves customers.

*with the exception of South Korea

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables, and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to providing as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable, and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects, and its operations.

About the Marketing & Services division of TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies' Marketing & Services business segment offers its professional and private customers a wide range of energy products and services—petroleum products, biofuels, charging for electric vehicles, LNG for maritime transportation, fuels for Aviation, bitumen, LPG and Clean Cooking solutions—to support them in their mobility and to help them reduce their carbon footprint. Every day, over 6 million customers all over the world visit our 13,000 service stations and their associated services (mobility cards, car wash, food…). As the world's number four in Lubricants, we design and sell high-performance products for the automotive, industrial, and maritime sectors. In order to provide the best response to the needs of our B2B customers, we deploy our sales force, our international logistics network, and our diverse and tailor-made offering. We operate in more than 100 countries, where our 25,000 employees stand close to all our customers.

About KIA

Kia ( www.kia.com ) is a global mobility brand with a vision to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. Founded in 1944, Kia has been providing mobility solutions for more than 80 years. With 52,000 employees worldwide, a presence in more than 190 markets, and manufacturing facilities in six countries, the company today sells around three million vehicles a year. Kia is spearheading the popularization of electrified and battery electric vehicles and developing a growing range of mobility services, encouraging millions of people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around. The company's brand slogan – 'Movement that inspires' – reflects Kia's commitment to inspire consumers through its products and services.

For more information, visit the Kia Global Media Center for more.

X: @TotalEnergies, LinkedIn: TotalEnergies, Facebook: TotalEnergies, Instagram: TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SOURCE TotalEnergies Marketing USA