Kia Announces 2021 Niro Hybrid and PHEV Model Changes

Standard Rear Occupant Alert (door logic based) is newly added.

For added convenience, 8-inch display equipped vehicles now come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard (previously wired only).

Smart Key equipped vehicles now feature the new Remote Engine Start.

Navigation equipped vehicles receive MapCare program with 10 years of complimentary map updates.

Niro also expands its DriveWise Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)3 to feature Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control and Curve (NSCC-C) on vehicles with Navigation and Smart Cruise Control.

2021 Niro EV details will be released later this year.

Niro Hybrid Overview Summary

Trim Levels/Pricing 4 – MSRP (excludes $ 1,175 destination)

• LX: $24,690 • LXS: $26,090 • Touring: $28,390 • Touring SE: $30,950 • EX Premium: $32,950

Powertrain:

• 1.6L GDI engine with electric motor: 139 hp/195 lb.-ft. of torque (hybrid system performance combined) • 1.56 kWh lithium ion polymer hybrid battery

Fuel Economy1 – EPA-est. MPG: (city/highway/combined):

• LX: 53/48/50 • LXS: 51/46/49 • Touring: 46/40/43 • Touring SE: 46/40/43 • EX Premium: 51/46/49

D riveWise Features3 :

Forward Collision Avoidance-Pedestrian (FCA-Ped) with camera (vehicle and pedestrian detection)

Std: LXS

Forward Collision Avoidance-Cyclist (FCA-Cyc) with camera and radar (vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist detection)

Std: Touring, Touring Special Edition, EX Premium

Blindspot Collision Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)

Std: LXS, Touring, Touring Special Edition, EX Premium

Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

Std: LXS, Touring, Touring Special Edition, EX Premium

Lane Following Assist (LFA)

Std: Touring, Touring Special Edition, EX Premium

Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go (SCC w/S&G)

Std: Touring, Touring Special Edition, EX Premium

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control - Curve with Stop and Go (NSCC-C)

Std: Touring Special Edition, EX Premium

Highway Driving Assist (HDA)

Std: Touring Special Edition, EX Premium

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Std: LXS, Touring, Touring Special Edition, EX Premium

Driver Attention Warning (DAW) with Lead Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)

Std: LXS, Touring, Touring Special Edition, EX Premium

Rear-view Camera with dynamic guidelines

Std: LX, LXS, Touring, Touring Special Edition, EX Premium

Parking Distance Warning - Reverse (PDW-R)

Std: EX Premium

Dimensions:

Overall Length: 171.5 in. Overall Width: 71.1 in. Overall Height: 60.8 in. (with standard roof rails) Wheelbase: 106.3 in. Cargo Capacity: 19.4 cu.ft. (behindsecond row without luggage under cargo tray) 22.4 (behind second row with luggage under cargo tray) 54.5 cu.ft. (behind first row without luggage under cargo tray) 63.2 cu.ft. (behind first row with luggage under cargo tray) Curb Weight, max: LX: 3,100 lbs. LXS: 3,192 lbs. Touring: 3,280 lbs. Touring Special Edition: 3,280 lbs. EX Premium: 3,192 lbs.

Niro PHEV Overview Summary

Pricing4 – MSRP (excludes $1,175 destination):

• LXS: $29,590 • EX: $33,390 • EX Premium: $36,550

Powertrain:

• 1.6L GDI engine with electric motor: 139 hp/195 lb.-ft. of torque (hybrid system performance combined) • 8.9 kWh lithium ion polymer PHEV battery

Fuel Economy1 – EPA-est. MPG: (city/highway/combined):

• LXS: 48/44/46 • EX: 48/44/46 • EX Premium: 48/44/46 • All-electric range (full charge): 26-miles

DriveWise Features:3

Forward Collision Avoidance-Pedestrian (FCA-Ped) with camera (vehicle and pedestrian detection)

STD: LXS

Forward Collision Avoidance-Cyclist (FCA-Cyc) with camera and radar (vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist detection)

STD: EX, EX Premium

Blindspot Collision Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)

STD: LXS, EX, EX Premium

Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

STD: LXS, EX, EX Premium

Lane Following Assist (LFA)

STD: EX, EX Premium

Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go (SCC w/S&G)

STD: EX, EX Premium

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control - Curve with Stop and Go (NSCC-C)

STD: EX Premium

Highway Driving Assist (HDA)

STD: EX Premium

High Beam Assist (HBA)

STD: LXS, EX, EX Premium

Driver Attention Warning (DAW) with Lead Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)

STD: LXS, EX, EX Premium

Rear-view Camera with dynamic guidelines

STD: LXS, EX, EX Premium

Parking Distance Warning - Reverse (PDW-R)

STD: EX Premium

Dimensions:

• Overall Length: 171.5 in. • Overall Width: 71.1 in. • Overall Height: 60.8 in. (with standard roof rails) • Wheelbase: 106.3 in. • Cargo Capacity: 19.4 cu.ft. (behind second row without luggage under cargo tray) 22.4 (behind second row with luggage under cargo tray) 54.5 cu.ft. (behind first row without luggage under cargo tray) 63.2 cu.ft. (behind first row with luggage under cargo tray) • Curb Weight, max: 4,440 lbs.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

2 Further incentives may be available by various state and local utilities, such as in California where the PHEV model is eligible for a $908 Clean Fuel Reward as well as single rider access for HOV Carpool lanes.

3 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

4 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

