IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Now entering its third model year, the all-electric 2024 EV6 maintains its position as integral to Kia's "Plan S" strategy. The 2024 model year introduces the 77.4-kWh battery to the EV6 Light, and with it, two new trim designations in rear-wheel drive (RWD) and all-wheel drive (e-AWD). For 2024, the EV6 GT is now rated at an EPA-estimated 218 miles of all-electric range (AER)1, an improvement of 12 miles over the 2023 EV6 GT. Across all EV6 models, newly standard are charge port lighting and charge door marking to facilitate access.

Kia announces 2024 EV6 pricing.
The 2024 EV6 is expected to go on sale in Fall 2023.

Pricing2 – MSRP (excludes $1,325 destination fee)

EV6 Light RWD

$42,600

EV6 Light Long Range RWD

$45,950

EV6 Light e-AWD

$49,850

EV6 Wind RWD

$48,700

EV6 Wind e-AWD

$52,600

EV6 GT-Line RWD

$52,900

EV6 GT-Line e-AWD

$57,600

EV6 GT

$61,600

Motor / Output

EV6 Light RWD

58.0 kWh, 167 hp

EV6 Light Long Range RWD, EV6 Wind RWD, EV6 GT-Line RWD

77.4 kWh, 225 hp

EV6 Light e-AWD, EV6 Wind e-AWD, EV6 GT-Line e-AWD

77.4 kWh, 320 hp

EV6 GT

77.4 kWh, 576 hp

Range – EPA estimated1

EV6 Light RWD

 232 miles

EV6 Light Long Range RWD, EV6 Wind RWD, EV6 GT-Line RWD

 310 miles

EV6 Light e-AWD, EV6 Wind e-AWD

 282 miles

EV6 GT-Line e-AWD

 252 miles

EV6 GT

 218 miles

Highlighted Drive Assist Systems3:                            

  • Blind Spot Collision Assistance (BCA)
    • Std: All Trims
  • Driver Attention Warning (DAW) with Leading Vehicle Departure Alert4
    • Std: All Trims
  • Forward Collision Avoidance Assist – Car & Pedestrian and Junction Turning
    • Std: All Trims
  • Highway Driving Assist (HDA)5
    • Std: All Trims
  •   High Beam Assist (HBA)6
    • Std: All Trims
  • Lane Following Assist (LFA)
    • Std: All Trims
  • Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
    • Std: All Trims
  • Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
    • Std: All Trims
  • Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA)
    • Std: All Trims
  • Navigation-Based Smart Cruise Control Curve (NSCC-C)7
    • Std: All Trims
  • Parking Distance Warning – Reverse (PDW-R) w/off switch
    • Std: All Trims
  • Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
    • Std: All Trims
  • Rear Occupant Alert – Door Logic Type (ROA)8
    • Std: All Trims
  • Safe Exit Assist (SEW)
    • Std: All Trims

Dimensions

Length: 184.3 in. (Light, Wind) / 184.8 in. (GT-Line & GT)

Width: 74.0 in. (Light, Wind) / 74.4 in. (GT-Line & GT)

Height: 60.8 in.

Wheelbase: 114.2 in.

Kia America – about us
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts. 

1 Based on EPA estimates on a full battery charge. Actual range will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. For more information on range, please see www.fueleconomy.gov
2 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.
3 Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.
4 When engaged, Driver Attention Warning is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all instances of inattentive driving practices. Failure to pay attention to travel.
5 When engaged, Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects around the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution.
6 When engaged, High Beam Assist does not operate below certain speeds, or in some lighting and driving conditions. Please be aware of your surroundings and exercise proper road etiquette when operating a vehicle using the high beams.
7 When engaged, Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC) is not a substitute for safe driving and cruise-control procedures. This is not an auto-pilot feature. It may not detect every object around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.
8 Rear Occupant Alert is not a substitute for one's attention. Always check the vehicle interior when exiting the vehicle.

