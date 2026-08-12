Small electric SUV becomes the most affordable EV in Kia's lineup

EV3 offers up to 321 miles of all-electric range (Wind FWD and Land FWD trims) and DC fast-charging capability

Pricing starts at $29,8901 MSRP (plus $1,495 destination)

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America is pleased to announce pricing for the all-new 2027 EV3. As the most affordable EV in Kia's lineup, the EV3 is designed to expand electric vehicle adoption by delivering EV9-inspired design, advanced technology, and everyday practicality in a small SUV package.

Kia announces pricing for 2027 EV3

The EV3 offers up to 321 miles of all-electric range (Wind FWD and Land FWD trims), DC fast-charging capability, and a straightforward progression from well-packaged Light trim to the spirited GT. An available dual-motor AWD setup, a 288-horsepower GT model, and optional premium features further broaden the EV3's appeal across a range of customer needs.

The EV3 gives EV-intenders and first-time EV shoppers an attainable, practical, right-sized SUV with an array of benefits. Notable highlights include:

Built-in NACS charge port for greater charging compatibility as well as capability to recharge from 10–80% in approximately 31 minutes with 350kW DC fast charger 2 (no adapter required for NACS)

(no adapter required for NACS) Available Nightfall Package adds bold black exterior accents, unique 19-in. black wheels, bridge-type roof rails, 3 and dark gray interior

and dark gray interior An abundance of available features and technology, such as a 360° Surround View, 4 Blind-Spot View Monitor, 5 and nearly 30-inches of total combined digital displays 6

Blind-Spot View Monitor, and nearly 30-inches of total combined digital displays Cold-weather ready with standard battery heater, available heat pump (AWD), and available heated front seats7 and steering wheel

MSRP for the 2027 EV3 is as follows:

Pricing – MSRP (excludes $1,495 destination)1

EV3 Light FWD $29,890 EV3 Wind FWD $34,990 EV3 Wind AWD $38,690 EV3 Land FWD $38,490 EV3 Land AWD $41,690 EV3 GT-Line AWD $43,490 EV3 GT AWD $45,890

Click below for more information about the 2027 EV3:

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2026. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert

* The 2026 and 2027 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excluding PHEV model), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary. 2 Charge time with 800v DC fast charger and approximately 72 degrees Fahrenheit battery temperature. Actual charge will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. Frequent use of DC fast charging can negatively impact battery performance and durability, and Kia recommends minimizing use of DC fast charging. 2027 EV3 Light can charge from 10%-80% w/DC Fast Chargers in 29 min. 2027 EV3 GT-Line AWD, Wind, Land, and GT AWD can charge from 10%-80% w/DC Fast Chargers in 31 min. 3 Roof rail crossbars and various roof rack attachments available at additional cost. Always secure cargo safely. 4 When engaged, Surround View Monitor is not a substitute for safe driving and may not display all objects around vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution 5 When engaged, Blind-Spot View Monitor is not a substitute for safe driving and may not display all objects around vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution. 6 Comprised of a 12.3-in. instrument display, 12.3-in. touchscreen infotainment display, and 5-in. climate display. 7 Use extreme caution when using the seat warmers to avoid burns. Refer to the Owner's Manual for more safety information.

SOURCE Kia America