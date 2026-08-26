X-Line trim of popular SUV adds Panoramic Sunroof and Smart Power Liftgate as standard features and new Road Rider Brown exterior color

Pricing for gas-powered model starts at $28,9901 MSRP (excluding $1,495 destination fee)

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America has announced pricing for the gas-powered version of the 2027 Sportage. Although most of the internal combustion engine (ICE) model range remains carryover, the X-Line trim will now be equipped with standard Panoramic Sunroof and Smart Power Liftgate, as found in the 2026 X-Line Premium Package. These changes align Sportage X-Line ICE with Sportage Hybrid (HEV) and Sportage Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) models in terms of their standard offerings, allowing customers to choose with greater ease between powertrains based on their driving needs. The enhancements further strengthen the appeal of the Sportage family.

Kia Announces Pricing for 2027 Sportage

What's new for the 2027 Model Year:

X-Line Add standard Panoramic sunroof and Smart Power Liftgate New Road Rider Brown exterior color with two-tone roof available



MSRP for the 2027 Sportage ICE is as follows:

Pricing – MSRP (excludes $1,495

destination)1

Sportage LX FWD $28,990 Sportage LX AWD $30,790 Sportage EX FWD $30,790 Sportage EX AWD $32,590 Sportage X-Line AWD $34,790 Sportage SX FWD $34,590 Sportage SX-Prestige FWD $36,590 Sportage SX-Prestige AWD $38,390 Sportage X-Pro AWD $39,890

Click below for more information about the 2027 Sportage ICE:

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2026. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

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* The 2026 and 2027 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excluding PHEV model), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

SOURCE Kia America