Kia Calls For Nationwide Blitz Against Youth Homelessness In Super Bowl Campaign For The All-new 2021 Seltos SUV

Debuting today, "Tough Never Quits" finds Jacobs driving a Kia Seltos in his home state of Oklahoma and reflecting on a time when life was much more challenging, and the odds were stacked against him. As he asks, "I wonder what I would tell my younger self if I ever saw him?" he notices a young man – representing a younger Josh Jacobs – running on the streets. The voiceover continues, "I'd tell him, Josh, it's going to be hard growing up homeless…but you have to believe in yourself." Cut to both the younger and current day Josh's together in the Seltos as the two pull up to a football field and the final piece of advice given: "Push yourself to be someone and I promise someday you will."

Sharing Jacobs' incredible story on advertising's biggest stage inspired Kia to create the Yards Against Homelessness charitable initiative, an extension of the brand's "Give It Everything" brand personality. Yards Against Homelessness continues Kia's efforts to support and elevate America's youth following the creation of "The Great Unknowns" scholarship last year. With Yards Against Homelessness, Kia is pledging a $1,000 donation for every yard gained in the Super Bowl divided among three charity partners: Covenant House, Positive Tomorrows and StandUp for Kids.

"An ongoing tenet of Kia's Give It Everything philosophy is to give back in meaningful ways, and we at Kia both admire and identify with Josh's tenacity and determination," said Russell Wager, director, marketing operations, Kia Motors America. "The all-new Seltos is a powerful addition to Kia's roster of tough and ready SUVs, and the idea behind 'Tough Never Quits' perfectly encapsulates what both Josh and Kia are all about."

"Tough Never Quits" is the centerpiece of a tiered-broadcast and online campaign showcasing the all-new Seltos as a breakthrough in the Entry SUV category. Following the overwhelming success of the Kia Telluride, the first SUV to win the "Triple Crown" of the auto industry's most prestigious accolades – North American Utility Vehicle of the Year; MotorTrend SUV of the Year; and Car and Driver 10 Best – the refined and right-sized Seltos will begin arriving in Kia showrooms shortly. Created by David&Goliath, KMA's advertising agency of record, the spot will entertain across multiple platforms before and after the Super Bowl.

Additional elements of the integrated campaign include print, digital, social and outdoor components. As part of the initiative, from January 29th through February 16th, Super Bowl viewers and people throughout the U.S. are invited to make a donation by texting[1] HOME to 41444 to help Kia and Josh Jacobs in the fight against youth homelessness.

"Given the struggles I faced growing up and Kia's commitment to helping put an end to the homeless crisis facing America's youth, it was an easy yes when I was asked to participate in the campaign," said Jacobs. "Now I ask that people nationwide join us and pledge whatever they can to help put an end to the epidemic of youth homelessness."

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power[2], and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.**

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

[1] No goods or services were provided in exchange for your donation. Covenant House is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN/Tax ID number: 13-2725416) and will collect the funds for Kia's Yards Against Homelessness Campaign. Proceeds net of processing fees from this campaign will be shared among Covenant House (45%), StandUp for Kids (45%, EIN/Tax ID number: 33-0414855), and Positive Tomorrows (10%, EIN/Tax ID number: 73-1393438).

[2] Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

