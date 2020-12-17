Kia Earns 2021 IntelliChoice Certified Pre-Owned Car Awards

Kia receives Best Popular CPO Warranty award for fourth year in a row. Tweet this

Kia has now won the Best Popular CPO Warranty award for four consecutive years. Kia's CPO warranty provides coverage for 10 years/100,000 miles from the original in-service date, whichever comes first, and an additional one year/12,000 miles of Platinum Coverage beginning at time/mileage of CPO purchase. Kia's win of the Best Popular Brand Used Ownership Costs award for 2021 makes it a two-time winner in this category.

For the CPO car awards, IntelliChoice evaluates 26 manufacturer-backed programs in two categories—Premium and Popular—based on overall market position and vehicle price range. Key components analyzed include extended manufacturer warranties, used car ownership costs, inspection process comprehensiveness, and special financing incentives. Overall, nine areas are assessed. Furthermore, this year consisted of over 160 hours of research, 50 email surveys, the tracking of over 300 special financing and cash offers for CPO purchases, and the calculation of ownership costs for 6,572 vehicles.

"Congratulations go to Kia which continues to perform strongly in IntelliChoice's annual CPO Awards, winning the 2021 Best Warranty Award and Best Brand Used Ownership Costs Award," said IntelliChoice Analyst Debbie Eldridge. "This year's CPO study revealed a 38% increase in the number of Excellent values for Kia over last year on a per-trim basis. What this means is, this year, more Kias scored the highest rating possible in IntelliChoice's Used Cost of Ownership analysis, sealing the deal on Kia's Used Ownership Costs award and making the purchase of a Certified Pre-Owned Kia a wise choice."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

About IntelliChoice

IntelliChoice, part of the MotorTrend Group, is the market leader in automotive ownership cost and car value analysis. Founded in 1986, IntelliChoice is committed to empowering consumers to make better purchase decisions by providing independent and essential automotive information and tools. Through the motortrend.com website, consumers can research, compare, and price new cars and the cost of ownership.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia Motors America

