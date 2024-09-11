Kia EV3: Sustainable mobility, simplified - EV accessibility, amplified

Kia EV3 offers accessible, sustainable electric mobility as part of elevated SUV experience

World-first cutting-edge technologies enable customers to unlock new dimensions from EV3, enhancing driving and ownership experience

Kia plans to introduce an AWD variant as well as a GT model, expanding the range of choice beyond the current 2WD models.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When Kia unveiled the EV3 in May this year, the brand showcased a vehicle that would make effortless, sustainable mobility more accessible. To deliver on that commitment, Kia's new compact all-electric SUV features industry-leading technology, a WLTP driving range of up to 600km and fast-charging capability.

Kia was determined to create an all-electric SUV that would raise the bar for what's expected of a compact electric model. Achieving this meant drawing up an entirely new set of parameters, enabling customers to enjoy a range of lifestyle and driving features previously unavailable in this sector.

Pioneering world-first technology sits at the heart of the EV3, with Kia's engineers ensuring these innovations bring genuine benefits to the EV3's occupants.

i-Pedal innovations

Kia has evolved its regenerative braking technology for the EV3 with its upgraded i-Pedal 3.0, which takes the concept of one-pedal driving to the next level to deliver greater enjoyment and efficiency. It offers the driver much more flexibility and control by separating the level of regenerative braking from the full stopping control function.

Smart tech for stress-free driving

The Kia EV3 is the first car to feature Hyundai Motor Group's Smart Regenerative System 3.0 technology. While Kia's previous system relied solely on GPS information, this latest version incorporates a wider variety of navigation-based data, unlocking an array of advantages for the driver.

Reassuring range and advanced aerodynamics

The EV3 is equipped with the largest battery in its class. The 81.4 kWh fourth-generation unit boasts approximately 22 percent higher energy density compared with the Niro EV. Combined with variety of aerodynamic features, the EV3 glides smoothly through the air with a drag coefficient of 0.26Cd.

Efficient driving in all conditions

The EV3 is the first vehicle in the world to deploy a simultaneous heat absorption system, enabling it to recycle waste heat not just from the vehicle, but also outside air to optimize efficiency. The advanced heat pump technology significantly improves its ability to protect battery performance and charge quickly in cold weather.

