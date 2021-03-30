Kia EV6 redefines boundaries of electric mobility with inspiring design, exhilarating performance and innovative space

- EV6 is the symbol of Kia's new brand and the first BEV built on new dedicated EV platform

- Choice of multiple zero-emissions powertrain configurations; over 510 kilometers from a single charge

- 800V ultra-fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes; 100 kilometers in less than 4.5 minutes

- EV6 GT accelerates from 0-to-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds with top speed of 260 km/h

- New EV architecture delivers spacious interior and high-tech features for an intuitive user experience

SEOUL, South Korea, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Kia EV6 brings long-range, zero-emissions power, 800V ultra-fast charging and distinctive styling to the crossover SUV market. The EV6 is Kia's first car to be based on the company's dedicated new platform for battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8873851-kia-ev6-redefines-boundaries-of-electric-mobility/