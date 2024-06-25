KIA EV9 WINS MIDWEST AUTOMOTIVE MEDIA ASSOCIATION'S (MAMA) FAVORITE PLUG-IN VEHICLE AWARD

IRVINE, Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia is proud to announce that the all-electric Kia EV9 has been honored with Midwest Automotive Media Association's (MAMA) "Favorite Plug-In Vehicle" Award. This recognition underscores Kia's commitment to innovation and excellence in the automotive industry.

MAMA's Favorite Plug-in Vehicle Award is a testament to the EV9's outstanding performance, design, and advanced technology. During the annual MAMA Spring Rally, automotive journalists from across the Midwest had the opportunity to test and evaluate the latest vehicles on the market. The EV9 stood out as one of the most important products spearheading Kia's EV future.

"We are thrilled that the Kia EV9 has been recognized by the Midwest Automotive Media Association," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "This award reflects our dedication to creating vehicles that not only meet the needs of our customers but also contribute to sustainable mobility. The EV9 embodies Kia's vision of a new era of electric mobility, combining innovation, style, and performance in a way that sets new standards for the industry."

"The three-row EV9 builds upon all of the strengths of the gas-powered Telluride: striking styling, an upscale and roomy interior, premium on-road dynamics, and of course a generous mix of the brand's latest and greatest technology," said Robert Duffer, President, MAMA. "As the industry pivots towards EVs, it's important consumers have approachable, capable, and impressive products to choose from, and MAMA's attentive nationwide membership of journalists, analysts, and other media professionals clearly recognized that when crowning the EV9 as its Favorite Plug-In Vehicle."

The MAMA Spring Rally is a important event in the automotive calendar, bringing together industry experts to evaluate and celebrate the best vehicles available today. Winning the Favorite Plug-In Vehicle Award highlights the EV9's strong appeal among discerning automotive media professionals and underscores Kia's leadership in the EV market.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The 2025 or newer EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

