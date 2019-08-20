Kia Forte and Soul named Top Pick for Teens by U.S. News & World Report

"We are honored that Forte and Soul took the top spot in their respective segments," said Orth Hedrick, executive director, Car Planning & Technology, Kia Motors America. "These wins reflect Kia's 'Give It Everything' spirit, the commitment to deliver world-class vehicles that stand out from the competition with a plethora of standard equipment, industry-leading warranty and outstanding craftsmanship."

U.S. News & World Report applauded Forte for reliability as well as the vehicle's numerous Kia Drive Wise advanced driver assistance technologies. Forte provides occupants with a comfortable and well-appointed cabin as well as numerous standard technologies to enhance convenience, including an eight-inch touchscreen, Android Auto1 and Apple CarPlay2 support. An Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) achieves an EPA-estimated 35 MPG combined for the FE trim.3

Redesigned for the 2020 model year, Kia's iconic Soul was honored for earning an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ rating and available Kia Drive Wise technology. The 2020 Soul continues to surprise and delight with next-gen infotainment and technology standard across the lineup, including seven-inch touch screen as well as standard Apple CarPlay2 and Android Auto1 capability. Soul also offers the UVO hands-free infotainment system to help drivers keep their hands on the wheel.

For more information on the award, visit U.S. News & World Report.

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Vehicle user interface is a product of Google and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires the Android Auto app on Google Play and an Android compatible smartphone running Android™ 5.0 Lollipop or higher. Data plan rates apply. Android Auto is a trademark of Google LLC.

2 Apple CarPlay™ is a trademark of Apple Inc. Requires a compatible Apple device sold separately. Apple CarPlay™ runs on your smartphone cellular data service. Data plan rates apply.

3 Fuel economy based on EPA estimates (city/highway/combined): FE 6MT: 27/37/31; FE IVT: 31/41/45; LXS, S, EX trims: 30/40/34. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

