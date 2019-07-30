Kia Forte Named Segment Winner In J.D. Power 2019 Automotive Performance, Execution, And Layout (APEAL) Study

"Kia developed the third-generation Forte to take on the toughest the compact segment has to offer and the result is a world-class vehicle that raises the bar in terms of styling, packaging and content," said Michael Cole, chief operating officer and EVP, Kia Motors America. "Earning back-to-back J.D. Power APEAL and IQS awards, the Forte demonstrates Kia's high level of commitment to quality and the ownership experience."

Redesigned for the 2019 model year, the Forte takes on a more sophisticated design and desirable features, transforming one of KMA's best-selling vehicles into something much more than just a commuter car. For the 2020 model year, the Forte adds two exciting new sport trims to complete the versatile model line, which now comprises FE, LXS, GT Line, EX, and GT.

The J.D. Power APEAL study measures new-vehicle owners' overall satisfaction with their vehicles in the first 90 days of ownership. The results are divided into 10 categories and weighted accordingly: exterior, interior, storage, audio, seats, heating and ventilation, driving dynamics, powertrain, visibility, and fuel economy.

1 The Kia Forte received the lowest rate of reported problems among compact cars in the 2019 J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experience with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

