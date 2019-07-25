Kia Has The Most Vehicles With Top Safety Pick And Top Safety Pick Plus Ratings From Insurance Institute For Highway Safety

"We are extremely proud of this significant achievement," said Orth Hedrick, Executive Director, Car Planning & Technology, KMA. "We constantly strive to build the best quality and safest vehicles possible and being the automaker with the most TSP and TSP+ ratings is ultimately gratifying."

To qualify for 2019 Top Safety Pick, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests, as well as an acceptable or good rating in the passenger-side small overlap front test. It also must earn an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention and an acceptable or good headlight rating.

To qualify for 2019 Top Safety Pick+, a vehicle must earn good ratings in both the driver- and passenger-side small overlap front, as well as in the moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. It also must earn an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention and a good headlight rating.

Ratings are also dependent on specific "built after" date for each model. Please refer to iihs.org for more information.

SOURCE Kia Motors America