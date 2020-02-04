Kia Increases Contribution to the Fight Against Youth Homelessness to $1 Million Following the Super Bowl

"One million dollars certainly won't solve youth homelessness, but it's a start," said Russell Wager, director, marketing operations, Kia Motors America. "Kia was honored to share Josh Jacobs' inspirational story on advertising's biggest stage, and the increased Yards Against Homelessness donation reflects Kia's commitment to America's youth and our admiration for those who give it everything in pursuit of their dreams."

Through February 16th, people throughout the U.S. are encouraged to join Kia and Josh Jacobs in the fight against youth homelessness by texting HOME1 to 41444 to donate. "Yards Against Homelessness" continues Kia's efforts to support and elevate America's youth following the creation of "The Great Unknowns" scholarship last year.

"We encourage people to join us and donate to help end this crisis," continued Wager.

1 No goods or services were provided in exchange for your donation. Covenant House is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN/Tax ID number: 13-2725416) and will collect the funds for Kia's Yards Against Homelessness Campaign. Proceeds net of processing fees from this campaign will be shared among Covenant House (45%), StandUp for Kids (45%, EIN/Tax ID number: 33-0414855), and Positive Tomorrows (10%, EIN/Tax ID number: 73-1393438).

2 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

