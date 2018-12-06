Kia is among top three brands with most 2019 IIHS safety awards following stricter crash standards.

"We are honored to receive so many IIHS safety awards across our lineup, especially considering these designations are much harder to achieve in 2019," said Orth Hedrick, Director of Car Planning and Telematics, KMA. "The IIHS safety awards are highly regarded by today's consumers, and we see these latest accolades as validation of Kia's dedication to its customers and to the continuous efforts to build better and safer vehicles."

The number of awards is especially impressive in light of the new testing standards implemented by IIHS this year. In order to achieve the TSP+ rating, vehicles now require a "Good" rating in the passenger-side small overlap front test versus an "Acceptable" or "Good" rating for the 2018 award. The IIHS testing parameters also require a vehicle earn "Good" ratings in all other crashworthiness tests and an "Advanced" or "Superior" rating for front crash prevention, as well as a "Good" rating in headlight testing. Kia IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus models when equipped with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights include:

1. 2019 Forte1

2. 2019 Niro2

3. 2019 Niro Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV)3

4. 2019 Optima4

5. 2019 Sorento5

An "Acceptable" or "Good" rating in the passenger-side test is also new criterion to earn a 2019 Top Safety Pick. To further qualify, a vehicle must earn "Good" ratings in all other crashworthiness tests, plus an "Advanced" or "Superior" rating for front crash prevention, and a "Good" or "Acceptable" rating in headlight testing. Kia Top Safety Pick models when equipped with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights include:

6. 2019 Rio (sedan only)6

7. 2019 Soul7

8. 2019 Cadenza8

"Safety is a top priority for our vehicles," said Andy Freels, President of Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc. (HATCI), the research and development center for Kia. "Having earned eight of these prestigious safety awards reflects our commitment to consistently striving to improve the safety and integrity of our products."

For more information on the safety accolades, please refer to iihs.org for more information.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and LPGA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly built in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The Sorento and Optima GDI (EX, SX & Limited and certain LX Trims only) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts

1 2019 Forte sedan models when equipped with optional LED headlights (available on S and EX trims)

2 2019 Niro models with optional autonomous emergency braking and HID headlights (HIDs and AEB standard on Touring trim, AEB optional on LX and EX trims)

3 2019 Niro PHEV models with HID headlights (standard on EX trim)

4 2019 Optima gasoline models with LED headlights (standard on SX trims)

5 2019 Sorento models with optional Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and LED headlights (FCA-A standard on EX trims and higher. LEDs available on SX V6 trims and standard on SX-Limited V6 trims).

6 2019 Rio models with optional Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and LED headlights; applies to sedans only. (FCA-A and LED headlights available on S trim).

7 2019 Soul gasoline models with optional Autonomous Emergency Braking and HID headlights (AEB available on Plus trims. HID available on Plus and Exclaim trims).

8 2019 Cadenza models with optional Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and LED headlights. (FCA-A and LED headlights standard on Limited and Technology trims).

SOURCE Kia Motors America

Related Links

http://www.kiamedia.com

