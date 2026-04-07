IRVINE, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia's all-new 2026 K4 GT Line Turbo Hatchback showed that bigger is not always better in Texas when it took home the prestigious "People's Vehicle of Texas (Best Value)" award at the 2026 Texas Auto Writers' Association (TAWA) Auto Roundup.

The annual competition brings together TAWA journalist members from across the state to evaluate a wide variety of the industry's best sedans, trucks, EVs, SUVs and CUVs based on everyday driving conditions.

KIA K4 HATCHBACK NAMED “2026 PEOPLE’S VEHICLE OF TEXAS (BEST VALUE)” BY THE TEXAS AUTO WRITERS’ ASSOCIATION.

"Kia has a long history with TAWA, and we're thrilled that the K4 Hatchback has been named '2026 People's Vehicle of Texas (Best Value)' at the Auto Roundup by this distinguished group of journalists. This award is further evidence that Kia's philosophy of giving customers everything they need and more than they expect is paying off," said Russell Wager, vice president marketing, Kia America. "Texans love their SUVs, but the Kia K4 Hatchback resonated with TAWA members because of its versatile design, interior space, available technology and dynamic driving performance."

After driving each vehicle on predetermined off-road and street courses, TAWA members voted on the top vehicles in a variety of categories. Journalists were encouraged to drive vehicles as they would if they were simulating their own day-to-day driving experiences.

Each year, manufacturers enter their vehicles for TAWA members to evaluate and vote on the models they believe best serve Texas drivers. Awards are determined by a ranked ballot system, with points awarded for first-, second-, and third-place votes across multiple categories. These winners are now eligible for this year's title award of "Car of Texas," which will be announced at a later date.

More information on the 2026 TAWA Auto Roundup, including the full list of participating vehicles, can be found at www.texasautowriters.org.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2025. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

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* Select trims of the 2025 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia America