With more affordable EV6 pricing starting at $37,900 1 (plus $1,545 destination), as well as the launch of the all-new EV3, Kia is making EVs more attainable

Offers new charging capabilities via dual-voltage charging cable and available DC fast-charger adapter

IRVINE, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America is pleased to announce 2026 EV6 pricing. Built in West Point, Georgia, and carried over from last year, model year 2026 continues to deliver impressive all-electric range, fast-charging capability, and a wide array of advanced driver assist technologies, all at a more affordable price than the previous model year. With the price re-positioning of EV6 and the launch of the all-new EV3 all-electric SUV, Kia is making EVs more attainable for those who embrace the fully electric lifestyle. The most significant change for MY26 is the addition of the dual voltage charging cable (standard across all trims) and the DC fast-charger adapter (ZEV states only).

Kia Announces Pricing for 2026 EV6

Also new for 2026, the EV6 now features Kia Plug & Charge—enabling drivers to connect to a compatible charger. Linked to Kia Charge Pass, authentication and billing are handled automatically, making charging seamless and stress-free.

In addition, the Tech Package on the EV6 Light Long Range model was deleted to reduce complexity and streamline the offering. Lastly, changes were made to EV6's overall color palette, deleting Ivory Silver (exterior) and Hunter Green/Misty Gray (two-tone interior color). Newly added color schemes include Wolf Gray (exterior) with Saturn Black/Mild Toffee Brown (two-tone interior color) and Glacier White Pearl (exterior) with Saturn Black/Mild Toffee Brown (two-tone interior color). Aimed at mid-model year, two new colors for GT-Line will include Glacier White Pearl two-tone with Black roof (exterior) and Wolf Gray tow-tone with Black roof (exterior).

Pricing – MSRP (excludes $1,545 destination)1

EV6 Light SR RWD $37,900 EV6 Light LR RWD $41,200 EV6 Light LR AWD $45,200 EV6 Wind RWD $44,800 EV6 Wind AWD $48,800 GT-Line RWD $48,700 GT-Line AWD $53,000

Click below for more information about the 2026 EV6:

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2025. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert

* Select trims of the all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

SOURCE Kia America