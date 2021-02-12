Kia K5 Midsize Sedan and Sorento SUV Named Among the "Best New Cars for 2021" by Autotrader

"Having two all-new models, the K5 midsize sedan and the Sorento SUV, included among Autotrader's 'Best New Cars for 2021' is a testament to Kia's commitment to design, quality, and the ownership experience," said Sean Yoon, president, Kia Motors North America & Kia Motors America. "This latest recognition of the Kia brand shows that our dedicated philosophy of building sporty sedans and capable SUVs is resonating with customers and the experts at Autotrader."

Autotrader praised the K5 for its head-turning exterior and a roomy, high-tech interior. In addition, the K5's high-end options, sharp handling, and fresh new look are cited as reasons the sporty midsize sedan was so appealing. Autotrader also noted its eye-catching design, especially in GT trim, rivaled that of some German sport sedan makers.

The 2021 Sorento was noted for its ability to transform from budget-friendly SUV to a near-luxury SUV with only a few options and it was praised for its handling characteristics, particularly in the rugged X-Line trim. Comparing the all-new Sorento to the award-winning Telluride, Autotrader noted Kia has captured the spirit of its wildly popular midsize SUV in a smaller and nimbler package.

The Autotrader Best New Cars Award is intended to benefit a broad set of shoppers by highlighting a diverse group of 12 vehicles. Each vehicle on this year's list was agreed upon unanimously by the entire editorial and data team at Autotrader. To be considered, a vehicle must be of the current or next model-year and available for purchase at the time of the announcement. The editors capped the base price for consideration at $75,000, meaning every contender offers a significant value for the asking price. Not only is value a top priority, but vehicles are also judged on available technology and a rewarding or dynamic driving experience. Each winning vehicle must earn a score of 4.0 or higher on the editors' 5-point evaluation scorecard to be named a 2021 Autotrader Best New Car.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

