Kia Motors' All-New K5 Flies Through the Air in Breathtaking "Triple Threat Stunt"

True to KMA's "Give It Everything" philosophy, the wide-reaching, real-time Triple Threat Stunt was designed to reset expectations by placing the K5 in situations previously untouched in this traditionally conservative category. Directed by Darrin Prescott, action unit director on some of Hollywood's most action-packed films including Baby Driver , Ford Vs. Ferrari , Drive , John Wick , Black Panther , and The Bourne Ultimatum, the stunt was streamed live online and provided car enthusiasts with a virtual look at the capability of the all-new K5 midsize sedan.

In addition to Prescott, the Triple Threat Stunt featured professional driver Collete Davis and actor Jeremy Ray Valdez, as event co-hosts and professional drivers Sean Graham and father-daughter stunt driving duo Jalil Jay and Brionna Lynch. As Graham maneuvered, steered, and slid his K5 into position with stop-on-a-dime accuracy, two K5s driven by the Lynches, sped down straightaways towards one another before each hit a ramp becoming airborne and sailing over Graham's K5. The "Triple Threat Stunt" ended with all three K5 models, and their respective drivers, safe and sound back on terra firma.

The 10-minute long event can be seen in its entirety by visiting Kia Motors' America YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/llX7DplWPZY

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia Motors America

Related Links

www.kia.com

