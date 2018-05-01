Kia Motors America Announces April Sales

IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced April sales of 50,585 vehicles, led by the Forte family of compact cars and Sorento SUV. The month also saw the highest April sales total in company history for the Sportage CUV at 7,653 units, and a 34.2-percent year-over-year increase for the Rio subcompacts.
"In addition to best-ever April sales for Sportage and big gains for Rio and Sportage, Stinger reached an important milestone by surpassing the 5,000 units sold mark," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "We continue to emphasize retail sales over fleet and with our 'America's Best Value' summer sales event rolling out, the refreshed 2019 Sorento now in showrooms, and the all-new Forte model on the horizon, we will continue to generate momentum throughout the summer sales period."
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and LPGA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly built in West Point, Georgia.*
* The Sorento and Optima GDI (EX, SX & Limited and certain LX Trims only) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
|
MONTH OF APRIL
|
YEAR-TO-DATE
|
Model
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Rio
|
1,964
|
1,463
|
6,989
|
4,535
|
Forte
|
9,199
|
10,496
|
32,930
|
35,558
|
Optima
|
8,276
|
10,731
|
27,886
|
37,676
|
Cadenza
|
510
|
500
|
2,689
|
1,625
|
Stinger
|
1,378
|
N/A
|
5,298
|
N/A
|
K900
|
40
|
39
|
131
|
147
|
Soul
|
8,825
|
9,182
|
30,243
|
33,102
|
Niro
|
2,340
|
2,939
|
8,675
|
7,828
|
Sportage
|
7,653
|
5,672
|
27,112
|
21,086
|
Sorento
|
8,915
|
9,317
|
30,301
|
30,092
|
Sedona
|
1,485
|
3,019
|
5,276
|
9,437
|
Total
|
50,585
|
53,358
|
177,530
|
181,086
