Kia Motors America Announces April Sales

Best-Ever April Sales for the Sportage CUV

Kia Motors America

13:57 ET

IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced April sales of 50,585 vehicles, led by the Forte family of compact cars and Sorento SUV. The month also saw the highest April sales total in company history for the Sportage CUV at 7,653 units, and a 34.2-percent year-over-year increase for the Rio subcompacts.

"In addition to best-ever April sales for Sportage and big gains for Rio and Sportage, Stinger reached an important milestone by surpassing the 5,000 units sold mark," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "We continue to emphasize retail sales over fleet and with our 'America's Best Value' summer sales event rolling out, the refreshed 2019 Sorento now in showrooms, and the all-new Forte model on the horizon, we will continue to generate momentum throughout the summer sales period."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and LPGA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly built in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The Sorento and Optima GDI (EX, SX & Limited and certain LX Trims only) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

MONTH OF APRIL

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2018

2017

2018

2017

Rio

1,964

1,463

6,989

4,535

Forte

9,199

10,496

32,930

35,558

Optima

8,276

10,731

27,886

37,676

Cadenza

510

500

2,689

1,625

Stinger

1,378

N/A

5,298

N/A

K900

40

39

131

147

Soul

8,825

9,182

30,243

33,102

Niro

2,340

2,939

8,675

7,828

Sportage

7,653

5,672

27,112

21,086

Sorento

8,915

9,317

30,301

30,092

Sedona

1,485

3,019

5,276

9,437

Total

50,585

53,358

177,530

181,086




 

