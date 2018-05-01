"In addition to best-ever April sales for Sportage and big gains for Rio and Sportage, Stinger reached an important milestone by surpassing the 5,000 units sold mark," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "We continue to emphasize retail sales over fleet and with our 'America's Best Value' summer sales event rolling out, the refreshed 2019 Sorento now in showrooms, and the all-new Forte model on the horizon, we will continue to generate momentum throughout the summer sales period."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and LPGA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly built in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The Sorento and Optima GDI (EX, SX & Limited and certain LX Trims only) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.





MONTH OF APRIL YEAR-TO-DATE

Model 2018 2017 2018 2017

Rio 1,964 1,463 6,989 4,535

Forte 9,199 10,496 32,930 35,558

Optima 8,276 10,731 27,886 37,676

Cadenza 510 500 2,689 1,625

Stinger 1,378 N/A 5,298 N/A

K900 40 39 131 147

Soul 8,825 9,182 30,243 33,102

Niro 2,340 2,939 8,675 7,828

Sportage 7,653 5,672 27,112 21,086

Sorento 8,915 9,317 30,301 30,092

Sedona 1,485 3,019 5,276 9,437

Total 50,585 53,358 177,530 181,086









View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-motors-america-announces-april-sales-300640340.html

SOURCE Kia Motors America

