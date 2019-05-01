Kia Motors America Announces April Sales

"Telluride is Kia's fastest turning vehicle in America right now and its popularity is driving new customers into Kia showrooms on a daily basis," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "When you add the new 2020 Soul launch campaign which is airing now and Kia's Summer Sales Program which is set to kick off, we're confident Kia's momentum will continue to grow as we move swiftly into the summer sales season."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.



MONTH OF APRIL YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2019 2018 2019 2018 Rio 2,082 1,964 7,926 6,989 Forte 7,336 9,199 28,710 32,930 Optima 8,411 8,276 31,079 27,886 Cadenza 117 510 528 2,689 Stinger 939 1,378 4,166 5,298 K900 43 40 145 131 Soul 10,431 8,825 35,984 30,243 Niro 1,839 2,340 7,185 8,675 Sportage 6,077 7,653 25,275 27,112 Sorento 7,473 8,915 31,092 30,301 Telluride 5,570 N/A 10,965 N/A Sedona 1,067 1,485 4,926 5,276 Total 51,385 50,585 187,981 177,530

