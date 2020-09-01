Kia Motors America Announces August Sales

"Despite fewer selling days year-over-year, retail sales made up the overwhelming majority of our August business and will continue to do so moving forward," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "With record-setting performances from Telluride and Seltos and a significant ramp up of up our sedan business with the all-new K5 and our popular Forte compact sedan, Kia continues to outperform the industry and our upward trajectory is primed to continue through the end of the third quarter and beyond."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.



MONTH OF AUGUST YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2020 2019 2020 2019 Rio 2,097 2,752 15,900 17,464 Forte 8,414 9,420 55,268 67,005 Optima 3,307 9,259 47,081 68,460 Cadenza 53 126 823 964 Stinger 1,101 1,422 8,879 9,435 K5 3,631 N/A 4,899 N/A K900 34 39 184 279 Soul 6,968 8,701 48,631 71,642 Niro 1,991 2,352 11,550 16,229 Seltos 5,314 N/A 23,896 N/A Sportage 7,672 9,593 55,235 58,241 Sorento 7,809 9,160 53,613 64,434 Telluride 7,588 6,374 37,786 34,160 Sedona 1,036 1,532 9,086 10,666 Total 57,015 60,730 372,831 418,979

SOURCE Kia Motors America

Related Links

www.kia.com

