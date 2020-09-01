Kia Motors America Announces August Sales
Best-Ever Single Month Totals for the Telluride and Seltos SUVs
IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America's August sales of 57,015 vehicles were led by the Forte and Sorento models with 8,414 and 7,809 units sold, respectively. Retail sales of 56,015 accounted for 98 percent of Kia's August volume, and represents the second highest monthly retail sales total in company history. Additional August sales highlights included:
- Telluride sales increasing 11.2-percent over July 2020 and setting an all-time monthly sales record with 7,588 units sold
- Seltos delivering its highest monthly total for the second straight month at 5,314 vehicles
- Despite segment volatility, sales of the all-new K5 nearly tripling over last month as the launch of this groundbreaking midsize sedan begins to accelerate
"Despite fewer selling days year-over-year, retail sales made up the overwhelming majority of our August business and will continue to do so moving forward," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "With record-setting performances from Telluride and Seltos and a significant ramp up of up our sedan business with the all-new K5 and our popular Forte compact sedan, Kia continues to outperform the industry and our upward trajectory is primed to continue through the end of the third quarter and beyond."
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
|
MONTH OF AUGUST
|
YEAR-TO-DATE
|
Model
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Rio
|
2,097
|
2,752
|
15,900
|
17,464
|
Forte
|
8,414
|
9,420
|
55,268
|
67,005
|
Optima
|
3,307
|
9,259
|
47,081
|
68,460
|
Cadenza
|
53
|
126
|
823
|
964
|
Stinger
|
1,101
|
1,422
|
8,879
|
9,435
|
K5
|
3,631
|
N/A
|
4,899
|
N/A
|
K900
|
34
|
39
|
184
|
279
|
Soul
|
6,968
|
8,701
|
48,631
|
71,642
|
Niro
|
1,991
|
2,352
|
11,550
|
16,229
|
Seltos
|
5,314
|
N/A
|
23,896
|
N/A
|
Sportage
|
7,672
|
9,593
|
55,235
|
58,241
|
Sorento
|
7,809
|
9,160
|
53,613
|
64,434
|
Telluride
|
7,588
|
6,374
|
37,786
|
34,160
|
Sedona
|
1,036
|
1,532
|
9,086
|
10,666
|
Total
|
57,015
|
60,730
|
372,831
|
418,979
