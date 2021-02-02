Kia Motors America Announces Best-Ever January Sales

"After outpacing the industry in historic fashion in 2020, Kia's upward trajectory and positive momentum continued with record-breaking January sales," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia Motors North America and Kia Motors America. "With five all-new and significantly redesigned vehicles slated for introduction this year we are confident this trend will continue in the first quarter and beyond."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.



MONTH OF JANUARY YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2021 2020 2021 2020 Rio 1,733 1,628 1,733 1,628 Forte 7,021 6,248 7,021 6,248 Optima 16 6,177 16 6,177 K5 5,443 N/A 5,443 N/A Cadenza 55 197 55 197 Stinger 695 743 695 743 K900 20 26 20 26 Soul 5,377 5,530 5,377 5,530 Niro 1,262 1,570 1,262 1,570 Seltos 4,992 94 4,992 94 Sportage 5,913 6,741 5,913 6,741 Sorento 5,302 5,470 5,302 5,470 Telluride 6,626 4,919 6,626 4,919 Sedona 510 1,012 510 1,012 Total 44,965 40,355 44,965 40,355

SOURCE Kia Motors America