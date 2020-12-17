Kia Motors America announces executive management team appointments. Tweet this

"In the most difficult of circumstances, Kia's U.S. sales have outperformed the industry throughout 2020 under Bill's leadership," said Yoon. "This promotion is well deserved, and with five all-new and significantly redesigned vehicles slated for introduction in 2021 Bill will play an increasingly important role in the growth and maturation of the Kia brand."

Russell Wager, who joined KMA in July 2019, has been promoted to the position of vice president of marketing. In this position, Wager will lead and unify the marketing operations, customer journey, and public relations areas for KMA. As director of marketing operations, Wager forged a first-of-its-kind partnership with the 72nd Emmy® Awards telecast and played a key role in KMA's Accelerate the Good pandemic response. Wager will report to Bill Peffer.

"Russell has instilled new energy into Kia's U.S. marketing activities and played a significant role in driving more first-time Kia shoppers to our showrooms," said Yoon. "With his commitment to innovation and disruption, Russell will continue improving perception as Kia's next generation of world-class products come to market," said Yoon.

