"Kia continued to gain valuable sales momentum in February as consumers took delivery of the first Telluride models to hit showrooms," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "With the all-new Soul expected to join Telluride in dealerships over the next few weeks, we have a tremendous one-two new product punch which will continue driving traffic to Kia dealerships through the first quarter."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

1Arriving Spring, 2019 with limited availability. Telluride is assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

* The Sorento and Optima GDI (S, EX, SX and certain LX Trims only) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.



MONTH OF FEBRUARY YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2019 2018 2019 2018 Rio 1,822 1,539 3,430 2,878 Forte 6,953 7,662 12,908 14,350 Optima 7,212 6,402 13,065 11,600 Cadenza 113 652 264 1,412 Stinger 1,034 1,344 1,973 2,365 K900 36 32 62 54 Soul 8,592 6,631 15,693 12,569 Niro 2,031 2,072 3,737 3,857 Sportage 6,768 5,867 12,731 11,579 Sorento 7,386 7,236 14,112 13,359 Telluride 315 N/A 315 N/A Sedona 1,144 1,235 2,492 2,277 Total 43,406 40,672 80,782 76,300

