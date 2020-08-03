Kia Motors America Announces July Sales
Best-Ever July Retail-Only Sales Total in Kia's History; Light Truck Sales Up 12.7-Percent Year-Over-Year
Aug 03, 2020, 16:52 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America's July sales of 52,479 vehicles featured the highest July retail-only total in company history. Kia's top-selling models for the month were the Sorento and Sportage SUVs. Additional July sales highlights include:
- Telluride SUV sales rose 68.3-percent over last month as planned production resumed at Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia
- Best-ever July retail sales for the Sportage SUV of 7,939 units
- The best monthly sales performance for the Seltos SUV with 4,504 units
- The all-new K5 midsize sedan debuted in July with partial month sales of 1,268 vehicles
"In the middle of the pandemic Kia posted the largest year-over-year retail-only volume increase in the industry as demand for our six utility vehicles continues to grow," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "Kia's momentum has allowed us to gain share and we are confident that the all-new K5 and Telluride Nightfall Edition, combined with several new product launches scheduled for the coming months, will continue the brand's upward trajectory."
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
|
MONTH OF JULY
|
YEAR-TO-DATE
|
Model
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Rio
|
2,056
|
2,266
|
13,803
|
14,712
|
Forte
|
7,410
|
9,172
|
46,854
|
57,585
|
Optima
|
4,949
|
8,732
|
43,774
|
59,201
|
Cadenza
|
100
|
75
|
770
|
838
|
Stinger
|
1,427
|
1,092
|
7,778
|
8,013
|
K5
|
1,268
|
N/A
|
1,268
|
N/A
|
K900
|
25
|
31
|
150
|
240
|
Soul
|
7,622
|
7,358
|
41,663
|
62,941
|
Niro
|
1,307
|
1,935
|
9,559
|
13,877
|
Seltos
|
4,504
|
N/A
|
18,582
|
N/A
|
Sportage
|
7,945
|
8,573
|
47,563
|
48,648
|
Sorento
|
8,008
|
8,256
|
45,804
|
55,274
|
Telluride
|
4,822
|
4,559
|
30,198
|
27,786
|
Sedona
|
1,036
|
1,356
|
8,050
|
9,134
|
Total
|
52,479
|
53,405
|
315,816
|
358,249
SOURCE Kia Motors America