Kia Motors America Announces June Sales
Year-to-Date Sales Up 3.8-Percent
Jul 02, 2019, 13:05 ET
IRVINE, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced June sales of 56,801 vehicles, led by the Optima midsize sedan, with 11,090 units sold. Year-to-date sales for the brand are up 3.8-percent over the same period last year.
"Kia outpaced the industry throughout the first half thanks in part to overwhelming demand for the all-new Telluride," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "Kia is carrying a lot of momentum into the third quarter and we are confident our upward trajectory will continue through the remainder of the year."
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
|
MONTH OF JUNE
|
YEAR-TO-DATE
|
Model
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Rio
|
2,038
|
1,901
|
12,446
|
11,071
|
Forte
|
9,337
|
10,209
|
48,413
|
54,400
|
Optima
|
11,090
|
8,623
|
50,469
|
46,876
|
Cadenza
|
130
|
268
|
763
|
3,301
|
Stinger
|
1,345
|
1,579
|
6,921
|
8,638
|
K900
|
35
|
22
|
209
|
175
|
Soul
|
8,886
|
9,867
|
55,583
|
50,032
|
Niro
|
2,200
|
2,720
|
11,942
|
14,203
|
Sportage
|
6,789
|
6,706
|
40,075
|
41,719
|
Sorento
|
7,570
|
12,089
|
47,018
|
52,760
|
Telluride
|
5,989
|
N/A
|
23,227
|
N/A
|
Sedona
|
1,392
|
2,587
|
7,778
|
10,388
|
Total
|
56,801
|
56,571
|
304,844
|
293,563
SOURCE Kia Motors America
Share this article