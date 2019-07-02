Kia Motors America Announces June Sales

IRVINE, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced June sales of 56,801 vehicles, led by the Optima midsize sedan, with 11,090 units sold. Year-to-date sales for the brand are up 3.8-percent over the same period last year.

"Kia outpaced the industry throughout the first half thanks in part to overwhelming demand for the all-new Telluride," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "Kia is carrying a lot of momentum into the third quarter and we are confident our upward trajectory will continue through the remainder of the year."