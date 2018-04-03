Kia Motors America Announces March Sales

Record-Setting Performance by the Sportage CUV Propels Kia to Highest March Sales Total Since 2016

Kia Motors America

13:10 ET

IRVINE, Calif., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced March sales of 50,645 vehicles, a 2.5-percent increase over the same period last year. The month was highlighted by best-ever March sales of the Sportage CUV, which were up more than 41-percent over the same period last year.  In addition, four other Kia models realized significant increases in sales year-over-year, including the Cadenza and Rio, which were up 75.5- and 72.3-percent, respectively, and the Soul and Sorento models, which posted 5.0- and 3.6-percent gains.

 "Kia's retail sales continue to climb with five models posting gains year-over-year, despite a 15.9-percent decrease in fleet sales," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "With Stinger sales rising and the Sportage CUV setting monthly sales records in each of first three months of the year, Kia enters the second quarter with tremendous momentum and several important new, high-volume products on the horizon, including the refreshed Sorento and all-new Forte sedan."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and LPGA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly built in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert

* The Sorento and Optima GDI (EX, SX & Limited and certain LX Trims only) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

MONTH OF MARCH

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2018

2017

2018

2017

Rio

2,147

1,246

5,025

3,072

Forte

9,381

10,289

23,731

25,062

Optima

8,010

10,204

19,610

26,945

Cadenza

767

437

2,179

1,125

Stinger

1,555

N/A

3,920

N/A

K900

37

43

91

108

Soul

8,849

8,426

21,418

23,920

Niro

2,478

2,704

6,335

4,889

Sportage

7,880

5,560

19,459

15,414

Sorento

8,027

7,751

21,386

20,775

Sedona

1,514

2,769

3,791

6,418

Total

50,645

49,429

126,945

127,728













 

