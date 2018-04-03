Kia Motors America Announces March Sales

"Kia's retail sales continue to climb with five models posting gains year-over-year, despite a 15.9-percent decrease in fleet sales," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "With Stinger sales rising and the Sportage CUV setting monthly sales records in each of first three months of the year, Kia enters the second quarter with tremendous momentum and several important new, high-volume products on the horizon, including the refreshed Sorento and all-new Forte sedan."

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and LPGA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly built in West Point, Georgia.*

* The Sorento and Optima GDI (EX, SX & Limited and certain LX Trims only) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.





MONTH OF MARCH YEAR-TO-DATE

Model 2018 2017 2018 2017

Rio 2,147 1,246 5,025 3,072

Forte 9,381 10,289 23,731 25,062

Optima 8,010 10,204 19,610 26,945

Cadenza 767 437 2,179 1,125

Stinger 1,555 N/A 3,920 N/A

K900 37 43 91 108

Soul 8,849 8,426 21,418 23,920

Niro 2,478 2,704 6,335 4,889

Sportage 7,880 5,560 19,459 15,414

Sorento 8,027 7,751 21,386 20,775

Sedona 1,514 2,769 3,791 6,418

Total 50,645 49,429 126,945 127,728



























