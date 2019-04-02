Kia Motors America Announces March Sales

Year-Over-Year Sales Up 10.2-Percent

More Than 8 Million Kia Vehicles Sold in the U.S. Since 1994

IRVINE, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced March sales of 55,814 vehicles, up 10.2-percent over the same period last year and marking the brand's best first quarter performance since 2016.  The increase in sales was propelled by the all-new Telluride SUV, with 5,080 units sold during the vehicle's first full month of nationwide availability. In addition, March also saw the brand surpass more than 8 million Kia vehicles sold since entering the U.S market in 1994.

"Demand for the all-new Telluride has exceeded our own high expectations and the increased showroom traffic helped Kia to a strong first quarter close," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America.  "As we begin the second quarter with a new advertising campaign for the 2020 Soul, we anticipate consumer interest in the Kia brand will continue to grow well into the spring and summer sales period."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

MONTH OF MARCH

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2019

2018

2019

2018

Rio

2,414

2,147

5,844

5,025

Forte

8,466

9,381

21,374

23,731

Optima

9,603

8,010

22,668

19,610

Cadenza

147

767

411

2,179

Stinger

1,254

1,555

3,227

3,920

K900

40

37

102

91

Soul

9,860

8,849

25,553

21,418

Niro

1,609

2,478

5,346

6,335

Sportage

6,467

7,880

19,198

19,459

Sorento

9,507

8,027

23,619

21,386

Telluride

5,080

N/A

5,395

N/A

Sedona

1,367

1,514

3,859

3,791

Total

55,814

50,645

136,596

126,945


 

SOURCE Kia Motors America

