Kia Motors America Announces March Sales
Year-Over-Year Sales Up 10.2-Percent
More Than 8 Million Kia Vehicles Sold in the U.S. Since 1994
Apr 02, 2019, 13:44 ET
IRVINE, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced March sales of 55,814 vehicles, up 10.2-percent over the same period last year and marking the brand's best first quarter performance since 2016. The increase in sales was propelled by the all-new Telluride SUV, with 5,080 units sold during the vehicle's first full month of nationwide availability. In addition, March also saw the brand surpass more than 8 million Kia vehicles sold since entering the U.S market in 1994.
"Demand for the all-new Telluride has exceeded our own high expectations and the increased showroom traffic helped Kia to a strong first quarter close," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "As we begin the second quarter with a new advertising campaign for the 2020 Soul, we anticipate consumer interest in the Kia brand will continue to grow well into the spring and summer sales period."
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
|
MONTH OF MARCH
|
YEAR-TO-DATE
|
Model
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Rio
|
2,414
|
2,147
|
5,844
|
5,025
|
Forte
|
8,466
|
9,381
|
21,374
|
23,731
|
Optima
|
9,603
|
8,010
|
22,668
|
19,610
|
Cadenza
|
147
|
767
|
411
|
2,179
|
Stinger
|
1,254
|
1,555
|
3,227
|
3,920
|
K900
|
40
|
37
|
102
|
91
|
Soul
|
9,860
|
8,849
|
25,553
|
21,418
|
Niro
|
1,609
|
2,478
|
5,346
|
6,335
|
Sportage
|
6,467
|
7,880
|
19,198
|
19,459
|
Sorento
|
9,507
|
8,027
|
23,619
|
21,386
|
Telluride
|
5,080
|
N/A
|
5,395
|
N/A
|
Sedona
|
1,367
|
1,514
|
3,859
|
3,791
|
Total
|
55,814
|
50,645
|
136,596
|
126,945
SOURCE Kia Motors America
