Kia Motors America Announces March Sales

"Demand for the all-new Telluride has exceeded our own high expectations and the increased showroom traffic helped Kia to a strong first quarter close," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "As we begin the second quarter with a new advertising campaign for the 2020 Soul, we anticipate consumer interest in the Kia brand will continue to grow well into the spring and summer sales period."

MONTH OF M ARCH YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2019 2018 2019 2018 Rio 2,414 2,147 5,844 5,025 Forte 8,466 9,381 21,374 23,731 Optima 9,603 8,010 22,668 19,610 Cadenza 147 767 411 2,179 Stinger 1,254 1,555 3,227 3,920 K900 40 37 102 91 Soul 9,860 8,849 25,553 21,418 Niro 1,609 2,478 5,346 6,335 Sportage 6,467 7,880 19,198 19,459 Sorento 9,507 8,027 23,619 21,386 Telluride 5,080 N/A 5,395 N/A Sedona 1,367 1,514 3,859 3,791 Total 55,814 50,645 136,596 126,945





