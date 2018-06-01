Kia Motors America Announces May Sales

IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced May sales of 59,462 vehicles, representing a 1.6 percent increase over the same period last year and the brand's highest monthly sales total in 2018. May sales were led by the Forte and Sorento, with 11,261 and 10,370 units sold, respectively. In addition, the Stinger fastback sports sedan set a model-specific monthly sales record with 1,761 units sold in May.
"We begin the traditional summer sales period having achieved a number of important milestones, including our best monthly sales thus far in 2018, Stinger sales at an all-time high, and a sales increase of 1.6 percent over the same period last year," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "With the recent news that Kia has eight models designated a 2018 Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick Plus by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, and that Kia was counted among the top three most trusted non-luxury automotive brands – for the second consecutive year – in the annual AMCI Trusted Automotive Brands Study, we are confident that more and more consumers will consider Kia in their purchase decisions."
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and LPGA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly built in West Point, Georgia.*
* The Sorento and Optima GDI (EX, SX & Limited and certain LX Trims only) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
|
MONTH OF MAY
|
YEAR-TO-DATE
|
Model
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Rio
|
2,181
|
1,187
|
9,170
|
5,722
|
Forte
|
11,261
|
11,081
|
44,191
|
47,359
|
Optima
|
10,367
|
10,789
|
38,253
|
48,465
|
Cadenza
|
344
|
528
|
3,033
|
2,153
|
Stinger
|
1,761
|
N/A
|
7,059
|
N/A
|
K900
|
22
|
46
|
153
|
193
|
Soul
|
9,922
|
10,521
|
40,165
|
43,623
|
Niro
|
2,808
|
2,660
|
11,483
|
10,488
|
Sportage
|
7,901
|
7,001
|
35,013
|
28,087
|
Sorento
|
10,370
|
10,413
|
40,671
|
40,505
|
Sedona
|
2,525
|
3,561
|
7,801
|
12,998
|
Total
|
59,462
|
58,507
|
236,992
|
239,593
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-motors-america-announces-may-sales-300658262.html
SOURCE Kia Motors America
