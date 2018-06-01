Kia Motors America Announces May Sales

"We begin the traditional summer sales period having achieved a number of important milestones, including our best monthly sales thus far in 2018, Stinger sales at an all-time high, and a sales increase of 1.6 percent over the same period last year," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "With the recent news that Kia has eight models designated a 2018 Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick Plus by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, and that Kia was counted among the top three most trusted non-luxury automotive brands – for the second consecutive year – in the annual AMCI Trusted Automotive Brands Study, we are confident that more and more consumers will consider Kia in their purchase decisions."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and LPGA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly built in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The Sorento and Optima GDI (EX, SX & Limited and certain LX Trims only) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.





MONTH OF MAY YEAR-TO-DATE

Model 2018 2017 2018 2017

Rio 2,181 1,187 9,170 5,722

Forte 11,261 11,081 44,191 47,359

Optima 10,367 10,789 38,253 48,465

Cadenza 344 528 3,033 2,153

Stinger 1,761 N/A 7,059 N/A

K900 22 46 153 193

Soul 9,922 10,521 40,165 43,623

Niro 2,808 2,660 11,483 10,488

Sportage 7,901 7,001 35,013 28,087

Sorento 10,370 10,413 40,671 40,505

Sedona 2,525 3,561 7,801 12,998

Total 59,462 58,507 236,992 239,593



























