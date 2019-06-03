Kia Motors America Announces May Sales
Jun 03, 2019, 13:29 ET
All-New Telluride SUV Surpasses 6,000 Units for the First Time
IRVINE, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced May sales of 60,062 vehicles, up 4.7-percent over the same period last year. May sales were led by the Soul with 10,713 units. In addition, sales of the all-new Telluride SUV climbed for the third straight month to a new high of 6,273 units.
"Kia's world-class offerings drew customers at an increasing rate with sales picking up throughout the month and leading to the brand's best monthly sales performance to date in 2019," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "With Telluride leading the charge and our attractive summer sales offers, more and more consumers are considering Kia when purchasing or leasing a new vehicle."
*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
MONTH OF MAY
YEAR-TO-DATE
Model
2019
2018
2019
2018
Rio
2,482
2,181
10,408
9,170
Forte
10,366
11,261
39,076
44,191
Optima
8,300
10,367
39,379
38,253
Cadenza
105
344
633
3,033
Stinger
1,410
1,761
5,576
7,059
K900
29
22
174
153
Soul
10,713
9,922
46,697
40,165
Niro
2,557
2,808
9,742
11,483
Sportage
8,011
7,901
33,286
35,013
Sorento
8,356
10,370
39,448
40,671
Telluride
6,273
N/A
17,238
N/A
Sedona
1,460
2,525
6,386
7,801
Total
60,062
59,462
248,043
236,992
SOURCE Kia Motors America
