Kia Motors America Announces May Sales

"Kia's world-class offerings drew customers at an increasing rate with sales picking up throughout the month and leading to the brand's best monthly sales performance to date in 2019," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "With Telluride leading the charge and our attractive summer sales offers, more and more consumers are considering Kia when purchasing or leasing a new vehicle."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.



MONTH OF MAY YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2019 2018 2019 2018 Rio 2,482 2,181 10,408 9,170 Forte 10,366 11,261 39,076 44,191 Optima 8,300 10,367 39,379 38,253 Cadenza 105 344 633 3,033 Stinger 1,410 1,761 5,576 7,059 K900 29 22 174 153 Soul 10,713 9,922 46,697 40,165 Niro 2,557 2,808 9,742 11,483 Sportage 8,011 7,901 33,286 35,013 Sorento 8,356 10,370 39,448 40,671 Telluride 6,273 N/A 17,238 N/A Sedona 1,460 2,525 6,386 7,801 Total 60,062 59,462 248,043 236,992

