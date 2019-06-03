Kia Motors America Announces May Sales

Kia Motors America

Jun 03, 2019, 13:29 ET

All-New Telluride SUV Surpasses 6,000 Units for the First Time

IRVINE, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced May sales of 60,062 vehicles, up 4.7-percent over the same period last year.  May sales were led by the Soul with 10,713 units.  In addition, sales of the all-new Telluride SUV climbed for the third straight month to a new high of 6,273 units.

"Kia's world-class offerings drew customers at an increasing rate with sales picking up throughout the month and leading to the brand's best monthly sales performance to date in 2019," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "With Telluride leading the charge and our attractive summer sales offers, more and more consumers are considering Kia when purchasing or leasing a new vehicle."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand.   Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com.  To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

MONTH OF MAY

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2019

2018

2019

2018

Rio

2,482

2,181

10,408

9,170

Forte

10,366

11,261

39,076

44,191

Optima

8,300

10,367

39,379

38,253

Cadenza

105

344

633

3,033

Stinger

1,410

1,761

5,576

7,059

K900

29

22

174

153

Soul

10,713

9,922

46,697

40,165

Niro

2,557

2,808

9,742

11,483

Sportage

8,011

7,901

33,286

35,013

Sorento

8,356

10,370

39,448

40,671

Telluride

6,273

N/A

17,238

N/A

Sedona

1,460

2,525

6,386

7,801

Total

60,062

59,462

248,043

236,992

SOURCE Kia Motors America

