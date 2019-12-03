Kia Motors America Announces November Sales
Best-Ever Monthly Sales Total for Telluride; Strongest November Performance for Sportage in Company History
Dec 03, 2019, 15:06 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced November sales of 50,504 units, a 12-percent increase over the same period last year, with year-to-date sales up 4-percent. November marked the highest monthly sales for the Telluride SUV with 6,824 units sold and the best-ever November performance for Sportage, with 8,125 units sold, a 17-percent increase over the same period last year. In addition, sales of the Sorento SUV were up 11-percent over the same period last year.
"On the strength of best-ever monthly sales for Telluride and the strongest November sales performance for Sportage, Kia continues to grow in a down market," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "With the Telluride racking up awards and the all-new Seltos SUV arriving in a few short months, we expect Kia's momentum to continue well into the new year."
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power1, and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
|
MONTH OF NOVEMBER
|
YEAR-TO-DATE
|
Model
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Rio
|
1,692
|
1,671
|
22,817
|
21,367
|
Forte
|
7,709
|
9,756
|
87,974
|
94,181
|
Optima
|
6,568
|
6,669
|
89,482
|
93,794
|
Cadenza
|
184
|
151
|
1,393
|
4,309
|
Stinger
|
1,057
|
1,173
|
12,827
|
15,517
|
K900
|
32
|
22
|
360
|
299
|
Soul
|
6,713
|
8,742
|
91,101
|
94,581
|
Niro
|
2,238
|
1,962
|
22,183
|
26,226
|
Sportage
|
8,125
|
6,927
|
80,852
|
75,825
|
Sorento
|
7,899
|
7,092
|
88,632
|
99,344
|
Telluride
|
6,824
|
N/A
|
52,108
|
N/A
|
Sedona
|
1,463
|
936
|
14,380
|
16,802
|
Total
|
50,504
|
45,101
|
564,109
|
542,245
1 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.
SOURCE Kia Motors America
Share this article