Kia Motors America Announces November Sales

Best-Ever Monthly Sales Total for Telluride; Strongest November Performance for Sportage in Company History

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced November sales of 50,504 units, a 12-percent increase over the same period last year, with year-to-date sales up 4-percent. November marked the highest monthly sales for the Telluride SUV with 6,824 units sold and the best-ever November performance for Sportage, with 8,125 units sold, a 17-percent increase over the same period last year. In addition, sales of the Sorento SUV were up 11-percent over the same period last year.

"On the strength of best-ever monthly sales for Telluride and the strongest November sales performance for Sportage, Kia continues to grow in a down market," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "With the Telluride racking up awards and the all-new Seltos SUV arriving in a few short months, we expect Kia's momentum to continue well into the new year."

About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power1, and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand.  Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

MONTH OF NOVEMBER

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2019

2018

2019

2018

Rio

1,692

1,671

22,817

21,367

Forte

7,709

9,756

87,974

94,181

Optima

6,568

6,669

89,482

93,794

Cadenza

184

151

1,393

4,309

Stinger

1,057

1,173

12,827

15,517

K900

32

22

360

299

Soul

6,713

8,742

91,101

94,581

Niro

2,238

1,962

22,183

26,226

Sportage

8,125

6,927

80,852

75,825

Sorento

7,899

7,092

88,632

99,344

Telluride

6,824

N/A

52,108

N/A

Sedona

1,463

936

14,380

16,802

Total

50,504

45,101

564,109

542,245

1 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details. 

SOURCE Kia Motors America

