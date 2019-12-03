Kia Motors America Announces November Sales

"On the strength of best-ever monthly sales for Telluride and the strongest November sales performance for Sportage, Kia continues to grow in a down market," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "With the Telluride racking up awards and the all-new Seltos SUV arriving in a few short months, we expect Kia's momentum to continue well into the new year."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power1, and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.



MONTH OF NOVEMBER YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2019 2018 2019 2018 Rio 1,692 1,671 22,817 21,367 Forte 7,709 9,756 87,974 94,181 Optima 6,568 6,669 89,482 93,794 Cadenza 184 151 1,393 4,309 Stinger 1,057 1,173 12,827 15,517 K900 32 22 360 299 Soul 6,713 8,742 91,101 94,581 Niro 2,238 1,962 22,183 26,226 Sportage 8,125 6,927 80,852 75,825 Sorento 7,899 7,092 88,632 99,344 Telluride 6,824 N/A 52,108 N/A Sedona 1,463 936 14,380 16,802 Total 50,504 45,101 564,109 542,245

1 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

