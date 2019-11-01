Kia Motors America Announces October Sales
Sorento and Sportage Models Post Double-Digit Year-Over-Year Gains
Nov 01, 2019, 13:26 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced October sales of 50,007 units, led by the Sorento and Sportage models, which realized 30- and 15-percent increases in sales year-over-year, respectively. Overall, Kia's year-over-year sales are up 3.3-percent.
"Double-digit growth for Sportage and Sorento coupled with another strong performance by Telluride illustrates the enduring popularity of our full line of SUVs," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "We're confident that the continued interest in Telluride and the added exposure Kia's full model lineup will receive at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this month will contribute to a strong close to 2019."
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power1, and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
|
MONTH OF OCTOBER
|
YEAR-TO-DATE
|
Model
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Rio
|
1,939
|
2,405
|
21,125
|
19,696
|
Forte
|
6,980
|
9,537
|
80,265
|
84,425
|
Optima
|
7,248
|
7,280
|
82,914
|
87,125
|
Cadenza
|
153
|
207
|
1,209
|
4,158
|
Stinger
|
1,354
|
1,345
|
11,770
|
14,344
|
K900
|
17
|
17
|
328
|
277
|
Soul
|
6,761
|
7,951
|
84,388
|
85,839
|
Niro
|
1,983
|
2,164
|
19,945
|
24,264
|
Sportage
|
7,623
|
6,626
|
72,727
|
68,898
|
Sorento
|
8,533
|
6,560
|
80,733
|
92,252
|
Telluride
|
6,075
|
N/A
|
45,284
|
N/A
|
Sedona
|
1,341
|
1,010
|
12,917
|
15,866
|
Total
|
50,007
|
45,102
|
513,605
|
497,144
1 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.
