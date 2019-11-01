Kia Motors America Announces October Sales

"Double-digit growth for Sportage and Sorento coupled with another strong performance by Telluride illustrates the enduring popularity of our full line of SUVs," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "We're confident that the continued interest in Telluride and the added exposure Kia's full model lineup will receive at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this month will contribute to a strong close to 2019."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power1, and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.



MONTH OF OCTOBER YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2019 2018 2019 2018 Rio 1,939 2,405 21,125 19,696 Forte 6,980 9,537 80,265 84,425 Optima 7,248 7,280 82,914 87,125 Cadenza 153 207 1,209 4,158 Stinger 1,354 1,345 11,770 14,344 K900 17 17 328 277 Soul 6,761 7,951 84,388 85,839 Niro 1,983 2,164 19,945 24,264 Sportage 7,623 6,626 72,727 68,898 Sorento 8,533 6,560 80,733 92,252 Telluride 6,075 N/A 45,284 N/A Sedona 1,341 1,010 12,917 15,866 Total 50,007 45,102 513,605 497,144

1 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

