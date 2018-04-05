During his nine years at KMA, Sprague launched many new vehicles, including the Kia Soul, Niro and Stinger. He also expanded Kia's marketing footprint, including Super Bowl advertising and sports marketing relationships with the NBA and LPGA. While Sprague was at KMA, Kia also topped the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study for two consecutive years.

"On behalf of Kia Motors America, we thank Michael for his contributions to the Company, and we wish him success in all his future endeavors," said SeungKyu (Sean) Yoon, President and CEO of KMA.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-motors-america-announces-organizational-change-300625373.html

SOURCE Kia Motors America